Even with so many politicians and public health officials weighing in on the Covid-19 pandemic and the latest variant, sometimes the best questions come from outside the realm of the “experts.” Golfer Phil Mickelson is curious about some aspects of the omicron variant:

Serious question since I’m not a dr. If omicron is contagious but not deadly(25,000 cases in Africa with no deaths) why try and control it? Why not let it go and let people get it and develop immunity? Especially for those who won’t get vaccinated? Pls no hate, I’m just curious. — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) December 23, 2021

It’ll tick some people off (paging Dr. Fauci), but those are totally fair things about which to be curious.

I suspect many are asking a similar question… — Jonathan Sabin (@jonathanwsabin) December 23, 2021

This makes too much sense. That's why they won't do it. They want to try & control the spread so they can still justify the mandates. https://t.co/kxgd5nn93o — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) December 23, 2021

Logic is not recommended at this time. https://t.co/GwcP5EHIAQ — Ryan Mellinger (@RyanMellinger) December 24, 2021

Did Phil just join Team Reality? https://t.co/OeuZd8khv6 — Tamara Mannelly 😁 (@tmannelly) December 24, 2021

Mickelson’s Twitter bio uses his “Lefty” nickname but ironically lefties seem to be the same ones who are triggered by his excellent questions.

The responses to this show a culture that is addicted to fear totally addicted https://t.co/xJ3OR20kl8 — ThunderB (@Pimpernell13) December 24, 2021

Clearly many never want it to end for some reason.

Because it’s about control Phil not about anyone’s health. https://t.co/Etm2oEKb2r — 𝙷𝚊𝚛𝚕𝚎𝚢 𝙻𝚘𝚞 𝚆𝚑𝚘 🎄 (@HarleyMonster) December 24, 2021

Because it’s all about control https://t.co/p3MgJvgMtt — Michael Powanda (@mpowanda2) December 24, 2021

What’s sad about this thread is the number of people freaking out over simple, honest question. https://t.co/NnIPRpkM2a — Stevie Janowski (@S_Janowski) December 24, 2021

The fact that so many get angry at good questions helps sum up the last almost two years.

Lefty is not just a great golfer- he poses a great question https://t.co/lGrRAYfGu5 — Andrew Kirby (@AndrewKirbyGolf) December 23, 2021

Oh man, I would hate to see your Twitter feed after this one… Good luck, Phil. https://t.co/GvjHUjJEK1 — Will Bryan (@willwbryan) December 24, 2021

Smarter than 99% of the “experts” out there! https://t.co/0E8cn6gpJt — Bret Hudzietz (@bhudzietz) December 24, 2021

Many “experts” also have agendas, obviously.

Recommended Twitchy Video