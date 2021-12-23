Even with so many politicians and public health officials weighing in on the Covid-19 pandemic and the latest variant, sometimes the best questions come from outside the realm of the “experts.” Golfer Phil Mickelson is curious about some aspects of the omicron variant:

It’ll tick some people off (paging Dr. Fauci), but those are totally fair things about which to be curious.

Mickelson’s Twitter bio uses his “Lefty” nickname but ironically lefties seem to be the same ones who are triggered by his excellent questions.

Clearly many never want it to end for some reason.

The fact that so many get angry at good questions helps sum up the last almost two years.

Many “experts” also have agendas, obviously.

