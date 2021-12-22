If you’ve noticed NBC News journo Andrea Mitchell trending for much of the day, it’s because she didn’t automatically pass along economic claims from multiple Biden administration personnel as totally factual:

Trending

Mitchell called White House claims of fully stocked shelves “anecdotal and spotty” while a guest seconded that claim, and it isn’t going over well with many:

Attacks on the media seem to be acceptable as long as Donald Trump or any other Republican isn’t the one doing it.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrea MitchellJoe Bidennbc newsU.S. economy

Recommended Twitchy Video