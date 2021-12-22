If you’ve noticed NBC News journo Andrea Mitchell trending for much of the day, it’s because she didn’t automatically pass along economic claims from multiple Biden administration personnel as totally factual:

So lefty Twitter is mad at Andrea Mitchell because she refuses to play the White House's "what you're seeing isn't real" game on supply-chain and inflation. — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) December 22, 2021

Liberals are triggered, Andrea Mitchell supposedly called Biden a liar. 😂😂😂 — Just Me #MeanTweets2024 (@Malindo45) December 22, 2021

Biden so bad, that even msnbc Andrea Mitchell called him out — Matt Simon (@MattSim00577562) December 22, 2021

Andrea Mitchell is a full-time fluffer for Joe Biden and the Democrats, but as soon as she gives an honest take that’s critical of Biden Democrats throw a tantrum. They’re such snowflakes. — Thought Criminal (@Craftmastah) December 22, 2021

LOL the left is mad about Andrea Mitchell talking about Biden's empty shelves https://t.co/P3i3MV74DS — Yvonne Burton Ephesians 6:12 (@_YvonneBurton) December 22, 2021

Mitchell called White House claims of fully stocked shelves “anecdotal and spotty” while a guest seconded that claim, and it isn’t going over well with many:

Andrea Mitchell’s latest attacks on Biden are dishonest and disgraceful. She should resign, and take Chuck Todd with her! — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) December 22, 2021

Attacks on the media seem to be acceptable as long as Donald Trump or any other Republican isn’t the one doing it.

Who else agrees that MSNBC would be MUCH better without Andrea Mitchell on the air? 🖐️ — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) December 22, 2021

“Andrea Mitchell” used to be a Journalist. Now she’s the “Jerry Springer” of MSNBC. — Irma (@Irma_Spikeymama) December 22, 2021

Just Saying: Andrea Mitchell Reports is like an hour of Biden bashing. Damn people stop tuning this b*tch in she is a TRAITOR to America. — Paul Cogan (@PaulCogan) December 22, 2021

Has @mitchellreports apologized for the "empty shelves" chyron or for her Biden bashing? Just kidding, Andrea Mitchell never apologizes for her undermining of Democrats. — Paulette Feeney (@PauletteParis1) December 22, 2021

I haven’t had any shipping, stocking or purchasing issue over the holiday. Pantry is full. I got gas $2.50 a gallon. All my presents are here- even the ones I bought yesterday. What are these EMPTY SHELVES @MSNBC ‘s Andrea Mitchell is referring to? — Sandie with an I E (@i_am_mzleathers) December 22, 2021

LOL I'm not the only one who found Andrea Mitchell's attacks on Biden disgusting. She's trending — Sandi Bachom (@sandibachom) December 22, 2021

@mitchellreports why disparage President Biden when trump/jan 6/ voting rights ARE important issues????? shame on you and #chucktodd… — bobbynell2 (@nellpost3) December 22, 2021

