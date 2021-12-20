Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not at all happy that Dem Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia is a “no” on the “Build Back Better” bill. During AOC’s interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” her rant about Sen. Manchin contained this claim:

As it turns out, AOC was just a little off (we’re sure you’re totally surprised):

You mean AOC was spreading incorrect information again? Color us shocked!

Trending

The Dems would rather not use that one as an example.

Is AOC using the same math technique that makes spending a few trillion dollars cost “zero” dollars?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AOCBuild Back BetterNew YorkRep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezSen. Joe ManchinWest Virginia

Recommended Twitchy Video