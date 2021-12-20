Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not at all happy that Dem Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia is a “no” on the “Build Back Better” bill. During AOC’s interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” her rant about Sen. Manchin contained this claim:

Rep. @AOC (D-NY) on Sen. Manchin's no on BBB Act:

“The idea that Joe Manchin says he can’t explain this back home to his people is a farce … I represent just as many or more people than Joe Manchin does.” pic.twitter.com/F9W1Ex8epU — The Recount (@therecount) December 20, 2021

As it turns out, AOC was just a little off (we’re sure you’re totally surprised):

AOC said she thought her district had as many residents as West Virginia, on “Morning Joe” today. West Virginia pop: 1.79M residents

NY-14 pop: 750,000 residents — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) December 20, 2021

You mean AOC was spreading incorrect information again? Color us shocked!

Plus or minus one million. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 20, 2021

Oddly enough no one ever complains that Bernie Sanders is elected in a state with roughly the same population as Staten Island — CTIronman (@CTIronman) December 20, 2021

The Dems would rather not use that one as an example.

You didn't exactly expect @AOC to be informed about anything, did you? https://t.co/8GkGTiyxNH — WearingMyMask (@JonathanAEvers) December 20, 2021

Tell me you don’t know anything about West Virginia and have complete contempt for the people living there without telling me that. https://t.co/G2Uic4Cc9D — Boris Ryvkin (@BRyvkin) December 20, 2021

Um, she represents about a third of the number of people @Sen_JoeManchin represents, as if that bogus point meant anything anyway. — Rod McCulloch (@ILPollster) December 20, 2021

Perhaps she meant to say “Biden voters”? https://t.co/m9RrT3zBQO — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) December 20, 2021

More AOC math: 49 > 51 🤔 — Evan L (@Evan_GoCats) December 20, 2021

Thank god I never learned this new math where 600k > 1800k. 🤷‍♂️ — A Pocalypse (@PayneTrane4) December 20, 2021

Is AOC using the same math technique that makes spending a few trillion dollars cost “zero” dollars?

