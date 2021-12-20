At today’s White House briefing, Jen Psaki responded to a question about President Biden and possible Covid-19 exposure by assuring reporters that the president has a full schedule today:

NYT's Mike Shear: "Has been an outbreak…at the WH, the NSC, the State Department, & the Treasury? And has [Biden] been…in close contact w/a Covid positive person & thus in need of quarantine?" Psaki: "The President has a full schedule today." (He has no schedule today.) pic.twitter.com/GjxWUXmNPN — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 20, 2021

The Hill’s Joe Concha was among those looking for evidence of a full presidential schedule and coming up mostly empty:

Psaki: “The president has a full schedule today.” A look at the president’s Monday schedule shows no public events and a day that appears to end after a 1:30p ET meeting. pic.twitter.com/nkdId2mzfN — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) December 20, 2021

Well, perhaps that’s a “full schedule” by Biden’s definition.

@PressSec You might have to circle back on this one. https://t.co/Sgy9A8QYsh — Gary Hayworth (@OKCGary) December 20, 2021

Me when im hungover https://t.co/pQ8yCR3V5W — Natty (@CrushinNatty) December 20, 2021

They have to keep his energy reserves saved up so he can yell at us tomorrow with his new Covid restrictions. https://t.co/ezRFF1OvZw — CaliforniaGirlinACaliforniaWorld (@PorscheCutie) December 20, 2021

Biden will almost certainly be yelling at Americans during tomorrow’s Covid-19 remarks. We’re failing him again!

***

Related:

Recommended Twitchy Video