At today’s White House briefing, Jen Psaki responded to a question about President Biden and possible Covid-19 exposure by assuring reporters that the president has a full schedule today:

The Hill’s Joe Concha was among those looking for evidence of a full presidential schedule and coming up mostly empty:

Well, perhaps that’s a “full schedule” by Biden’s definition.

Biden will almost certainly be yelling at Americans during tomorrow’s Covid-19 remarks. We’re failing him again!

