Earlier this week a reporter stumped White House press secretary Jen Psaki by asking her to name some of President Biden’s foreign policy achievements in his first year in office. Eventually Psaki thought of something to say:

Two days after being asked to name some of President Biden's biggest foreign policy achievements, Jen Psaki has produced some. Notably absent: Any mention of Afghanistan. https://t.co/LkqYjUKP4t — Anders Hagstrom (@Hagstrom_Anders) December 16, 2021

But when it comes to all achievements, the Biden White House appreciates the media serving as stenographers and sharing their memos word-for-word:

Biden's Year 1 accomplishments including COVID vaccines outlined in new memo – Axios https://t.co/JdNmndAG48 — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) December 18, 2021

Yep, they’re taking credit for Covid vaccinations, schools re-opening and jobs coming back (the same schools and jobs the Dems shut down).

They are not seriously taking credit for the COVID vaccines, are they? https://t.co/UQCwVzQ8xK — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 18, 2021





"Trump is the worst person ever!" "We're going to take credit for HIS accomplishment and claim it as our own." Same people — Titan (@BOOB_level) December 18, 2021

There’s no level of shamelessness and desperation too low for this administration’s spin machine to reach.

You guys spent months sowing doubt about the vaccine during the Trump Admin. — Hill Rat (@HillRattt) December 18, 2021

They certainly did.

419,000 under Biden and that’s with the vaccines. So when’s the big guy resigning? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/MkNLPZjrum — Maverick (@Maverick_LIVE_) December 18, 2021

Arent those Trumps vaccines? — The Christmas Giraffe (@WarriorGiraffe) December 18, 2021

Stop gaslighting us. — Eric Phillips (@ericfromoregon) December 18, 2021

As embarrassed for Axios as I am for you. https://t.co/MiJGzDoRPc — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) December 18, 2021

The WH/media trend seems to be that the White House will put out a memo, somebody in the media will publish it, then the WH will point to the story as third-party confirmation of the claims. The Biden White House says “jump,” and the media shouts back “how high?”

