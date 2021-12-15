The Biden White House is reportedly not going to have the traditional Christmas parties this year, saying that because of the pandemic they might be unsafe:

A quieter Christmas: White House to skip big holiday parties due to covid.

By @WaPoSeanhttps://t.co/rHuFfynER4 — Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) December 15, 2021

White House cancels holiday parties in favor of 'Holiday Open Houses' as COVID cases on rise; invites for tours have gone out to Capitol Hill and require guests to'attest to your vaccination status'https://t.co/2KS6Gp48sP — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) December 14, 2021

Bidens have sent invites to Capitol Hill for White House decoration tours but no invites for parties, congressional sources say, in a sign there will be no holiday parties this year https://t.co/2KS6Gp48sP — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) December 14, 2021

Fortunately, however, the virus doesn’t seem to spread at big political fundraisers:

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris attending a massive DNC Holiday party tonight at a hotel in downtown DC, but also canceling the White House holiday parties for coronavirus safety reasons — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) December 15, 2021

No big Christmas parties at the White House, but 400 people in a room indoors isn’t a potential super-spreader as long as the goal is fundraising:

Via ⁦@nancook⁩, the scene at the DNC fundraiser President Biden attended tonight in DC: pic.twitter.com/sEb6uoZ0ZT — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) December 15, 2021

Biden just spoke at a DNC holiday party where he thanked 400 donors and guests and touted his administration’s achievements like expanded child tax credit, falling unemployment, infra bill. pic.twitter.com/rG462YyetY — Nancy Cook (@nancook) December 15, 2021

Biden at DNC's holiday fundraiser tells Democratic donors one serious regret is that every one of them didn’t have access to the White House due to coronavirus. Next year, @potus says. Event is being held at an enclosed room at Hotel Washington, near White House. https://t.co/XoUwjd4w3y — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) December 15, 2021

Now @KamalaHarris speaking to Dem supporters. Tells crowd she’s grateful to have the DNC as partners. pic.twitter.com/jQdp2YnCo5 — Jarrett Renshaw (@JarrettRenshaw) December 15, 2021

DNC chairman @harrisonjaime speaking at holiday event, says mid term message will be “Democrats delivering.” pic.twitter.com/xpNo8QttkO — Jarrett Renshaw (@JarrettRenshaw) December 14, 2021

“Democrats delivering” what exactly? Open borders, inflation and not shutting down the virus as Biden promised?

The Biden White House and the Democratic National Committee are said to be hosting a MASSIVE holiday party tonight at the White House. Biden and party girl Harris to speak. All other scheduled WH parties have been canceled for COVID-19 safety reasons. Makes plenty of sense… — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) December 14, 2021

It's ok it's a DNC fund raiser. — Dana Richardson (@danarchrdsn649) December 15, 2021

It’s all a show. Can’t wait to see the maskless photos tomorrow. — Eric Heal 🇺🇸 (@eheal134) December 15, 2021

The ‘LET THEM EAT CAKE’ mentality is alive and well. https://t.co/V3bX3mSmU1 — saint by the sea (@stbythec) December 15, 2021

Follow the Benjamins. — BillHobson (@BillHobson1) December 15, 2021

An administration that cares only of optics. https://t.co/f2qEAZ1oz9 — Jefinner Noha 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JefinnerNoha) December 15, 2021

Recommended Twitchy Video