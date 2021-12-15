The Biden White House is reportedly not going to have the traditional Christmas parties this year, saying that because of the pandemic they might be unsafe:

Fortunately, however, the virus doesn’t seem to spread at big political fundraisers:

No big Christmas parties at the White House, but 400 people in a room indoors isn’t a potential super-spreader as long as the goal is fundraising:

“Democrats delivering” what exactly? Open borders, inflation and not shutting down the virus as Biden promised?

