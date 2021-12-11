President Biden was on with Jimmy Fallon last night for the softest of softball interviews, which allowed the self-unaware president to make this comment:

Biden laments lack of civility in politics during first appearance on 'Tonight Show' https://t.co/dYityPoLce pic.twitter.com/5FO7KhRjU4 — New York Post (@nypost) December 11, 2021

There’s no self-unawareness like Biden self-unawareness!

First presidential candidate to call a sitting President a “clown” in a debate has thoughts about civility? 🤡 https://t.co/msrp63sIoN pic.twitter.com/6JFgZynmyw — Tom Kattman (@TomKattman) December 11, 2021

What's the world coming too if you can't smear a sitting president with Russian disinformation without getting slap back? https://t.co/4hnvTy2DG1 — Homer (@Spoken_Easy) December 11, 2021

That remark also comes from the guy who called 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse a white supremacist.

Biden has spent three years comparing Trump and his supporters to Nazis, but please do go on about the lack of civility in politics. https://t.co/N6xjNiJygB — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) December 11, 2021

It’s like an arsonist complaining that everything is on fire. The dude literally accused Republicans of trying to reinstitute slavery and he’s bitching about civility? And why should we be civil to a man who left untold numbers of Americans behind in Afghanistan? Cc @PolitiBunny https://t.co/izywWIFvdB — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) December 11, 2021

Mr. “the want to put you back in chains” said that? 🙄 — Patrick (@ArgentineTea) December 11, 2021

Is this the kind of “civility” Biden would like a return to?

Also, Biden’s interview was recorded in advance, not surprisingly.

They can't even get this guy on live he's that unpredictable. https://t.co/OetYvpVZMF — Mike Spacey (@MikeSpacey) December 11, 2021

There was no way White House staff were going to let Biden be interviewed live at midnight. Biden needed notes just to do the recorded version:

Why did Joe Biden need notes for an interview with a late-night comedian? pic.twitter.com/Si5XqPn3Pa — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) December 11, 2021

Recommended Twitchy Video