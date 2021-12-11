President Biden was on with Jimmy Fallon last night for the softest of softball interviews, which allowed the self-unaware president to make this comment:

There’s no self-unawareness like Biden self-unawareness!

That remark also comes from the guy who called 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse a white supremacist.

Is this the kind of “civility” Biden would like a return to?

Also, Biden’s interview was recorded in advance, not surprisingly.

There was no way White House staff were going to let Biden be interviewed live at midnight. Biden needed notes just to do the recorded version:

