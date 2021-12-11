CNN sought comments from Republican Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois on her opposition to vaccine mandates the Biden administration keeps attempting to put into place. Rep. Miller agreed to an interview, but there’s a catch:

Fake News CNN just reached out, below is my full response and my offer to go on their number one show! pic.twitter.com/ETFOobGAyv — Congresswoman Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) December 10, 2021

LOL! It’s safe to say that CNN won’t find that as funny as many others.

Recommended Twitchy Video