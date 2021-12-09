Crime is rampant in many U.S. cities thanks to big assists from progressive district attorneys and their policies that often put criminals right back on the street. A dozen cities have seen record-high homicide rates:

Of the dozen cities that have already surpassed the grim milestones for killings, five topped records that were set or tied just last year. https://t.co/2aTZksfXiv — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) December 8, 2021

Sign of the times: "'It's just crazy': 12 major cities hit all-time homicide records'https://t.co/4DLpeLcwPT — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) December 8, 2021

Additionally, it might not shock you to learn that those cities have something in common:

In Joe Biden's America crime is on the rise. So far this year, 12 major American cities have new annual homicide records. Every city on the list is run by a Democrat mayor.https://t.co/9YhN34HtA1 — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) December 9, 2021

America's deadly year: Philadelphia now has more murders than NYC and LA and a DOZEN major US cities smash annual homicide records (and they are ALL Democrat progressive utopias) https://t.co/w1TyowjBn5 — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) December 8, 2021

12 major cities have all hit new records for homicides: Philadelphia, Portland, Indianapolis, St. Paul, Tucson, Albuquerque, Austin, Louisville, Columbus, Toledo, Rochester, and Baton Rouge. All 12 have Democrat mayors. — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) December 8, 2021

And the media has been spotted either mostly ignoring the story or avoiding connecting some rather prominent dots:

GROSS: @ABCWorldNews and @CBSEveningNews deem 12 U.S. cities breaking homicide records to be not newsworthy https://t.co/U7aHUWMa12 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) December 9, 2021

Over 12 American cities have broken their all-time-high homicide rate so far in 2021. The media, however, don't think this is newsworthy now that Joe Biden is in office. https://t.co/DiP2Vrt9uz — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) December 9, 2021

ABC News reported a rise in crime “in 12 major cities” but they failed to mention that ALL 12 cities are Democrat run. This is why no one trusts the FAKE NEWS! — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) December 8, 2021

If all those cities had Republican mayors we’re pretty sure that would have been mentioned in more media reports.

Recommended Twitchy Video