Crime is rampant in many U.S. cities thanks to big assists from progressive district attorneys and their policies that often put criminals right back on the street. A dozen cities have seen record-high homicide rates:

Additionally, it might not shock you to learn that those cities have something in common:

And the media has been spotted either mostly ignoring the story or avoiding connecting some rather prominent dots:

If all those cities had Republican mayors we’re pretty sure that would have been mentioned in more media reports.

