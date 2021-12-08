Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has accepted much of the responsibility for the rampant crime problem in her city. Just kidding!

When it comes to the so-called “smash & grab” lootings in Chicago, Lightfoot has reserved much of the blame for retailers and business owners:

Is Lori Lightfoot blaming Chicago businesses for crime? Is she actually implying they’re asking for it? Wow. pic.twitter.com/9O1YOqySoE — Amanda (@FreeMediaUS) December 8, 2021

Mayor Lori Lightfoot blames smash and grab robberies on retailers. The retails are “not doing enough,” according to the Mayor. pic.twitter.com/4XQrI1cLip — America Rising (@AmericaRising) December 7, 2021

Businesses and individuals are already paying taxes for police, but Lightfoot now says it’s their responsibility to hire private security?

Mayor Lightfoot just blamed businesses for not doing a better job on crime like having better cameras. It is akin to blaming slow moving game for poaching. The causes of crime however are well known and Chicago is a great example of the lack of deterrence.https://t.co/DmYKPV3ZBD — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 7, 2021

All that’s certain is that Democrat city leaders are never going to accept any of the blame for the disasters that are cause by their own policies.

FFS: she’s upset that the stores don’t hire private security. And you know that if they do and the security harms a robber, she’ll call it racism. https://t.co/bswAHBHvDH — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) December 7, 2021

"they were asking for it" https://t.co/qLXr5zlJx4 — Dominic The Snorlax (@BigDomLax) December 7, 2021

I already knew she was stupid. But this? https://t.co/fjLn23FKTw — Dusty (@dustopian) December 7, 2021

It makes no sense whatsoever to put the blame for that's smash-and-grab and flash mob crime on the backs of businesses, the blame belongs to among other things are breakdown a societal values and not enforcing laws — Donald H. Marks:Physician scientist ⚕️ (@Donald_H_Marks) December 7, 2021

Imagine Lightfoot’s reaction if business owners actually “did more” to stop looters.

I agree, retailers aren't using deadly force enough to protect their businesses. — An Angry Hamster (@TxAngryHamster) December 8, 2021

