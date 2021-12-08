Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has accepted much of the responsibility for the rampant crime problem in her city. Just kidding!

When it comes to the so-called “smash & grab” lootings in Chicago, Lightfoot has reserved much of the blame for retailers and business owners:

Businesses and individuals are already paying taxes for police, but Lightfoot now says it’s their responsibility to hire private security?

All that’s certain is that Democrat city leaders are never going to accept any of the blame for the disasters that are cause by their own policies.

Imagine Lightfoot’s reaction if business owners actually “did more” to stop looters.

