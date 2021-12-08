President Biden was in Missouri today pitching his “Build Back Better” bill that is currently waiting on the Senate to take action (if that even happens). One of the WTF moments in this particular speech happened when Biden said his administration’s working to “make sure the American people are paying their fair share for gas.”

But Biden wasn’t finished yet, because we were reminded why we can never go back to “less rain,” which is why roads need to be built a couple of feet higher from now on:

Joe Biden says that we'll never go back to "less rain" because of global warming. pic.twitter.com/mNSTKT35Ir — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 8, 2021

Are the roads flooded all the time where Biden lives or something?

So no more droughts? Awesome! — Small Metal Owl (@SmallMetalOwl) December 8, 2021

This summer Biden said climate change is making droughts worse:

We are seeing wildfires of greater intensity, with climate change driving the dangerous confluence of extreme heat and prolonged drought. Yesterday President Biden announced new federal measures to prevent, prepare for, and respond to wildfires. pic.twitter.com/KHlOLXxmjg — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 1, 2021

Climate change alarmists like Biden always want to have it both ways.

Recommended Twitchy Video