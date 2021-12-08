President Biden was in Missouri today pitching his “Build Back Better” bill that is currently waiting on the Senate to take action (if that even happens). One of the WTF moments in this particular speech happened when Biden said his administration’s working to “make sure the American people are paying their fair share for gas.”

But Biden wasn’t finished yet, because we were reminded why we can never go back to “less rain,” which is why roads need to be built a couple of feet higher from now on:

Are the roads flooded all the time where Biden lives or something?

Trending

This summer Biden said climate change is making droughts worse:

Climate change alarmists like Biden always want to have it both ways.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Build Back BetterClimate changeglobal warminginfrastructureJoe Biden

Recommended Twitchy Video