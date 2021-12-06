White House press secretary Jen Psaki opened today’s briefing with an update on how the Biden administration will respond to the Winter Olympics that China is hosting starting in early February:

No U.S. government official will attend Beijing Winter Olympics in ‘diplomatic boycott,’ White House announces https://t.co/NvLqVzbKWg — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 6, 2021

Jen Psaki confirms that the United States will engage in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics. pic.twitter.com/ifzZ90C2ev — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 6, 2021

REPORTER: "Did the White House consider going a step further and barring U.S. Athletes from participating in the games?"@PressSec: "I am not going to get into additional considerations…" REPORTER: "Why not go further and bar U.S. athletes from the games?" pic.twitter.com/JOdHP5RTLU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 6, 2021

Athletes will still compete in the Games, but nobody from the Biden administration will be in attendance.

So not a real boycott.

Unless businesses and athletes pull out, this is meaningless. https://t.co/4fHJv5Tasj — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 6, 2021

We need a FULL boycott of the Beijing Olympics. We can't support a nation that engages in genocide and forced abortions hosting an international event meant for unity and human rights. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) December 6, 2021

According to Psaki today, a full boycott is not going to happen.

Diplomats are NOT athletes — La Gitana (@GitanaGranada) December 6, 2021

Half-assed empty gesture — NotMarcia (@notmarcia) December 6, 2021

This is good, though an actual boycott would be much better. — Just Jason (@RealJustJason) December 6, 2021

fully half-assed — Jonathon Snyder (@JonathonSnyder) December 6, 2021

Amazing how much Biden’s administration has emulated Jimmy Carter’s.

– fall of Afghanistan ✅

– Americans trapped overseas✅

– sky rocketing gas prices ✅

– run away inflation ✅ boycotting Olympics? ✅ https://t.co/kAow54xtjN — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) December 6, 2021

This is Biden/Harris’s soft tactic to deflect criticism of being too weak on China. Nothing substantial here. https://t.co/fkt0TkBS1P — Kai 🍥 (@kainggggggg) December 6, 2021

Well, at least the American taxpayer won't have to foot the bill for free trips for all those "diplomats". — Michael Stea (@MichaelStea) December 6, 2021

This administration is finally personally doing something to keep their emissions down.

