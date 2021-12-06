White House press secretary Jen Psaki opened today’s briefing with an update on how the Biden administration will respond to the Winter Olympics that China is hosting starting in early February:

Athletes will still compete in the Games, but nobody from the Biden administration will be in attendance.

Trending

According to Psaki today, a full boycott is not going to happen.

This administration is finally personally doing something to keep their emissions down.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BeijingBiden administrationChinaWinter Olympics

Recommended Twitchy Video