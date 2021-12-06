For quite a while now, many Democrats have been pushing to “cancel student loan debt” — And by “cancel” they mean taxpayers now and in the future should be forced to pay for the financial decisions of select individuals.

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib has explained her student loan debt situation and why everybody else should pay it off for her:

Rep. @RashidaTlaib: "I worked full time, Monday through Friday, and took weekend classes to get my law degree. And still, close to $200,000 in debt. And I still owe over $70,000 and most of it was interest." pic.twitter.com/STGxo70JlS — The Hill (@thehill) December 5, 2021

Talk about out of touch:

She makes $174k a year in salary alone and wants taxpayers to assume responsibility for her debt. https://t.co/6Lh7keq8oj — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) December 6, 2021

Yes, she’d appreciate that. However, those who would be forced to pay off a contract she signed might have a problem with it.

I'm working my ass off to pay for my student loans and making good progress. Do the same and quit expecting everything to be given to you for free. — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) December 6, 2021

I was a full-time student and worked two part-time jobs, three during the Christmas season. I paid my own bills when scholarships didn’t cover. You chose to enter that debt. We didn’t. Stop demanding everyone else pay your bills. https://t.co/kwQKBcELdU — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 6, 2021

“Everyone else should pay my bills” might as well be the full Democratic Party platform at this point.

The least shocking thing I've heard in a long time is Rashida Tlaib made a bad decision. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) December 5, 2021

You chose to take out the debt. Guess what? You borrow money…you pay it back. That’s how it works! https://t.co/RqOSYrJBhD — Iraqveteran8888 (@Iraqveteran8888) December 6, 2021

"I went $200,000 in debt and all I got for it was this cushy government job!" https://t.co/UTuhW9ygwo — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) December 6, 2021

You got scammed paying that much and it’s not The Plumber, The Construction Worker, The Nurse, The Cook, The Lineman, The Police Officer and all the other blue collar jobs that pay the bulk of the tax burden’s responsibility TO OAY FOR THE COLLEGE YOU CHOSE TO DO! https://t.co/5wXfj619QD — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) December 6, 2021

Well, you’re an idiot and shouldn’t be anywhere near Federal tax dollars. — Homo For The Holidays (@GayPatriotFL) December 6, 2021

Shorter @RashidaTlaib: "I'm a moron who's bad at math." Me: So…a Democrat? — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) December 6, 2021

You could’ve become a raging loon in Congress without a law degree. https://t.co/0ufHSuid7K — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) December 6, 2021

Speaking of Tlaib’s law degree, one more thing:

She has a law degree? Maybe she should seek a refund…not loan forgiveness. 😂 https://t.co/drOHTxia9m — Julia (@Jules31415) December 6, 2021

Excellent point!

***

Related:

