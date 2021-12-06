For quite a while now, many Democrats have been pushing to “cancel student loan debt” — And by “cancel” they mean taxpayers now and in the future should be forced to pay for the financial decisions of select individuals.

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib has explained her student loan debt situation and why everybody else should pay it off for her:

Talk about out of touch:

Yes, she’d appreciate that. However, those who would be forced to pay off a contract she signed might have a problem with it.

“Everyone else should pay my bills” might as well be the full Democratic Party platform at this point.

Speaking of Tlaib’s law degree, one more thing:

Excellent point!

