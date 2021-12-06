The Justice Department has announced a lawsuit against Texas. AG Merrick Garland explained the reason for the lawsuit today:

GOP Sen. Tom Cotton called out Garland’s “priorities”:

The Justice Department is another wing of the Biden White House and DNC headquarters.

Garland will have zero to say about blue states that are redistricting. It’s almost like this is all about politics.

At least the Biden DOJ is all over it pertaining to concerned parents at school board meetings.

