The Justice Department has announced a lawsuit against Texas. AG Merrick Garland explained the reason for the lawsuit today:

AG Garland announces a lawsuit against the state of Texas for "creating redistricting plans that deny or abridge the rights of Latino and black voters to vote on account of their race, color, or membership in a language minority group." pic.twitter.com/D17alTMdmr — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 6, 2021

GOP Sen. Tom Cotton called out Garland’s “priorities”:

If @TheJusticeDept cared about gerrymandering, they would sue Illinois. Merrick Garland's only concern is electing more Democrats. He should resign in disgrace. pic.twitter.com/p3E131Xry6 — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) December 6, 2021

Merrick Garland cares more about helping the Democrats gerrymander than he does about stopping the spike in violent crime. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) December 6, 2021

The Justice Department is another wing of the Biden White House and DNC headquarters.

I'm sure Illinois is next, correct? https://t.co/d15YbsT1KB — Matt Michels (@MattMichels17) December 6, 2021

OK. Do the same to Illinois now. https://t.co/tExcdbrUzF — Jason Sterling (@jasonsterl) December 6, 2021

Garland will have zero to say about blue states that are redistricting. It’s almost like this is all about politics.

The state of Illinois says hello! Surely the Land of Lincoln is next for our AG? — GT (@geogregtay) December 6, 2021

It's a shame there are no criminals in the US right now who need to have some attention. https://t.co/im1yQmeeZn — Jasper Jester (@jasper_jester) December 6, 2021

At least the Biden DOJ is all over it pertaining to concerned parents at school board meetings.

