President Biden will have a call with Vladimir Putin tomorrow, all while are a reported 175,000 Russian troops massing at the Ukraine border.

There are also U.S. troops in Ukraine currently in an advisory role, and reportedly among them are members of the Florida National Guard:

Just now, DoD spokesman was unable to say which US troops are on the ground advising the Ukraine army. It's the Florida National Guard, who just took over from Washington NG. There's a Twitter and Facebook account. https://t.co/7Ygfer1j9s — Paul McLeary (@paulmcleary) December 6, 2021

The Florida National Guard is currently deployed to Ukraine. These are the known, uniformed elements of US troop presence in Ukraine. Will these soldiers remain in Ukraine during the escalation – or will they be pulled back? https://t.co/tFS0l72D0G — Adam Korzeniewski 🇺🇸 (@RealAdamK) December 6, 2021

What’ll the mainstream media headlines be about this story?

Tomorrow's CNN headline which @ChristinaPushaw will have to debunk: DeSantis' Private Army Invades Ukraine https://t.co/3QACRhrjor — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) December 6, 2021

That certainly would not be an unexpected headline.

LOL! No kidding.

The timeline in which Florida Man averts war in Ukraine. https://t.co/aNEHzpvSmB — Spartan Intel (@Spartan_Intel) December 6, 2021

Biden Russia strategy: Give Putin a phone call. DeSantis Russia strategy: Send a bunch of Florida Men to Ukraine and dare him to try to invade. https://t.co/xWKUYroY3c — John Cooper (@thejcoop) December 6, 2021

@JohnEkdahl damn, the DeSantis army stands ready to take on Putin’s Russia! I’m impressed! https://t.co/9Qvd6xKzwh — BMP (@BlMarketParade) December 6, 2021

Wait’ll the Russians find out the man in control of those troops has been given the nickname “DeathSantis.”

DeSantis spox Christina Pushaw has some closing thoughts:

How could DoD not know this, considering Biden's fixation on Ukraine? Ignorance + incompetence + obsession with "doing something" without understanding basic facts = dangerous combination. P.S. Anyone want to circle back on why @GovRonDeSantis proposed reviving the State Guard? https://t.co/1GhW7kNzbF — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) December 6, 2021

