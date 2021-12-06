President Biden will have a call with Vladimir Putin tomorrow, all while are a reported 175,000 Russian troops massing at the Ukraine border.

There are also U.S. troops in Ukraine currently in an advisory role, and reportedly among them are members of the Florida National Guard:

What’ll the mainstream media headlines be about this story?

That certainly would not be an unexpected headline.

LOL! No kidding.

Wait’ll the Russians find out the man in control of those troops has been given the nickname “DeathSantis.”

DeSantis spox Christina Pushaw has some closing thoughts:

