We’ve already seen reports of many state school board associations pulling their affiliations with the National School Boards Association, but Axios’ Lachlan Markay has shared a report that’s assigning a dollar value to the NSBA backlash, and it could end up being substantial:

They were asking for it. From the Axios report:

The 17 state associations that have cut ties with NSBA collectively paid $1.1 million in annual dues to the organization in 2019, according to NSBA records submitted at a recent Florida School Boards Association meeting.

Ouch!

Keep it up, liberal education groups and teachers unions — you’re doing great.

Not. One. Bit.

