We’ve already seen reports of many state school board associations pulling their affiliations with the National School Boards Association, but Axios’ Lachlan Markay has shared a report that’s assigning a dollar value to the NSBA backlash, and it could end up being substantial:

New w/ @StefWKight: the National School Boards Association risks losing “millions” in revenue, according to internal communcations and financial records, after 17 state affiliates severed ties over its letter likening parent protests to domestic terrorism https://t.co/FCxlCo323o — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) December 7, 2021

They were asking for it. From the Axios report:

The 17 state associations that have cut ties with NSBA collectively paid $1.1 million in annual dues to the organization in 2019, according to NSBA records submitted at a recent Florida School Boards Association meeting.

The fallout “has weakened a national voice for public education” and "caused further devastation to the already dangerously fragile financial position of NSBA,” the chair of NSBA’s Council of Urban Boards of Education recently told its board https://t.co/FCxlCo323o — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) December 7, 2021

The turmoil comes as education issues are front and center in the national political conversation—in other words, when an effective school board advocacy apparatus is most desperately needed https://t.co/FCxlCo323o — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) December 7, 2021

Keep it up, liberal education groups and teachers unions — you’re doing great.

Seems like not calling parents domestic terrorists would’ve been a pretty good way to avoid this dilemma. — Will Nye (@willfnye) December 7, 2021

Play stupid games, stupid prizes https://t.co/rVOXmlQtsw — Brian Griffiths (@BrianGriffiths) December 7, 2021

Has anyone actually resigned or been fired over this car crash of mismanagement? https://t.co/OsYVbfVIbp — Michael Krempasky (@krempasky) December 7, 2021

I don't even feel sorry for them. https://t.co/nWP4UU6IUc — Javier Vasquez (@JavierVasquez85) December 7, 2021

