For progressive Democrats, there is nothing that can’t be used as evidence that the world has almost doomed itself to a fiery climate change-induced demise. Even nice weather isn’t off-limits, as Rep. Pramila Jayapal helped point out:

Wait, is Rep. Jayapal saying that if we’d have spent a few trillion dollars on the Left’s climate agenda sooner that it would have been colder in DC yesterday? We’re confused.

“Let us spend a ton of money and the weather will change” is some kind of pitch.

Rep. Jayapal should rest easy because it’ll be very cold before she knows it:

For some reason, Democrats often use unseasonably warm days as proof of global warming, but deny that unseasonably cold days disprove it. Go figure.

