For progressive Democrats, there is nothing that can’t be used as evidence that the world has almost doomed itself to a fiery climate change-induced demise. Even nice weather isn’t off-limits, as Rep. Pramila Jayapal helped point out:

I’m in Washington, DC today and the high is 64 degrees — on December 2nd. Our climate is changing and we’re running out of time to act.https://t.co/CF5IfhCMsl — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) December 2, 2021

Wait, is Rep. Jayapal saying that if we’d have spent a few trillion dollars on the Left’s climate agenda sooner that it would have been colder in DC yesterday? We’re confused.

And show me where the trillions you want to spend will change that temperature even one degree. I’ll wait. — KEYROCK, Unfrozen (@Next__Pope) December 3, 2021

“Let us spend a ton of money and the weather will change” is some kind of pitch.

That’s five degrees colder than it was on the same day 41 years ago, as @RRHElections pointed out. 51 years ago on December 2, the temperature in D.C. was in the 70s. This type of nonsense isn’t fit to print. It’s so easily debunked. https://t.co/xAdVyDbc6Z https://t.co/B5rkX9zEgX — Rich "The People's Pundit" Baris (@Peoples_Pundit) December 3, 2021

I’m old enough to remember. “When Jimmy Carter was President it was 69 degrees in Washington DC on December 2, 1980.” https://t.co/nrEQPftSwl — David St. Germain (@proudgrandpa00) December 3, 2021

How did you get to DC from Seattle? https://t.co/IJJje4HBWY — That Chick From Seattle (@burnedinseattle) December 3, 2021

Weather is climate again. Troll accordingly. https://t.co/iAD58kw5gE — 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞 𝟐 🎄🤺 (@SisyphusGoals) December 3, 2021

This is called weather. https://t.co/g73bbNCqYZ — Maximus State Line Crosser (@dphaw) December 3, 2021

It was 73 in 1970 so…. — Your name here (@BigGinger84) December 2, 2021

December 29, 1885 Detroit hit a record high of 65 degrees.

Weather is fascinating (it's not #ClimateChange) https://t.co/3GemHmB5dR https://t.co/bmizrANgFn — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) December 3, 2021

Rep. Jayapal should rest easy because it’ll be very cold before she knows it:

By Monday it will be 34*.

Doesn't your phone have the weather app? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) December 3, 2021

For some reason, Democrats often use unseasonably warm days as proof of global warming, but deny that unseasonably cold days disprove it. Go figure.

Recommended Twitchy Video