The trial for former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett on charges that he faked a hate crime in Chicago began this week. Yesterday there was some testimony that indicated the trial wasn’t going Smollett’s way. Today, one of the Osundairo brothers testified that the “attack” was staged, and he was asked who the intended audience was. The answer might not surprise you:

The media (and many politicians) ran with Smollett’s claim without waiting for all the facts because the narrative was all that mattered to them.

According to testimony, Smollett wanted the “attack” to be blamed on Trump supporters, which of course the media and Democrats were more than happy to go with:

