The trial for former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett on charges that he faked a hate crime in Chicago began this week. Yesterday there was some testimony that indicated the trial wasn’t going Smollett’s way. Today, one of the Osundairo brothers testified that the “attack” was staged, and he was asked who the intended audience was. The answer might not surprise you:

Smollett trial — Osundairo brother asked under oath “who was the audience supposed to be?” Osundairo: “According to Jussie, the media.” — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) December 2, 2021

Well, there it is!

The media ate it right up. https://t.co/go16DE40Cv — Island Rose (@CeaseArtTheft) December 2, 2021

And they ate it up https://t.co/zu2FXqz4i7 — a newsman (@a_newsman) December 2, 2021

Well it sure as hell worked 😂 — I Only Tweet Facts (@ITweetFactsOnly) December 2, 2021

The media (and many politicians) ran with Smollett’s claim without waiting for all the facts because the narrative was all that mattered to them.

According to testimony, Smollett wanted the “attack” to be blamed on Trump supporters, which of course the media and Democrats were more than happy to go with:

‘He had this crazy idea of two MAGA trump supporters attack him and he could have it on social media and shown to Empire studios as well…’ Ola Osundairo testifying about Jussie Smollet under oath right now in court. — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) December 2, 2021

‘ Also wanted us to yell this is MAGA country … President Trump’s slogan Make America Great Again.’ — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) December 2, 2021

