Back in 2019, Stacey Abrams insisted that she actually was the winner of Georgia’s gubernatorial election:

And that’s why an announcement today has some people confused:

Stacey Abrams has let it be known that she’s trying to get elected as Georgia governor… again?

Trending

Your “running for reelection” joke here…

Abrams might as well cut to the chase and deliver her victory speech right now because that’ll be the claim no matter what the outcome.

Governor Kemp responded this way:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: georgiaStacey AbramsVote fraud

Recommended Twitchy Video