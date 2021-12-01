Back in 2019, Stacey Abrams insisted that she actually was the winner of Georgia’s gubernatorial election:

. @staceyabrams at @NationalAction on 2018: “I have one very affirmative statement to make: We won.” — Dave Catanese (@davecatanese) April 3, 2019

And that’s why an announcement today has some people confused:

so you're telling me Stacey Abrams hasn't been governor this whole time? — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) December 1, 2021

Stacey Abrams is running for governor again. 😑 — SoSo is The Stench (@NewYearsDani) December 1, 2021

Stacey Abrams has let it be known that she’s trying to get elected as Georgia governor… again?

Stacey Abrams Announces Georgia Gubernatorial Bid https://t.co/uINlSGB4bD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 1, 2021

BREAKING: Stacey Abrams is running for Georgia governor in 2022 #gapol https://t.co/pnJgvZdeUB — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) December 1, 2021

The Democrat announced her campaign with a video that highlighted her work since her narrow 2018 defeat to Kemp, along with a message that “opportunity and success in Georgia shouldn’t be determined by your ZIP code, background or access to power.” #gapol https://t.co/pnJgvZdeUB — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) December 1, 2021

Your “running for reelection” joke here…

Running for reelection is always hard. https://t.co/nBm0NBIMwL — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 1, 2021

She's running for imaginary reelection? https://t.co/gyAqiDsQlr — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) December 1, 2021

Good test for how losers that can’t accept their election losses do 4 years later. https://t.co/hpzXj2IJc1 — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 1, 2021

Abrams might as well cut to the chase and deliver her victory speech right now because that’ll be the claim no matter what the outcome.

Governor Kemp responded this way:

With Stacey Abrams in control, Georgia would have shut down, students would have been barred from their classrooms, and woke politics would be the law of the land and the lesson plan in our schools. — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) December 1, 2021

Her far-left agenda of open borders, gun confiscation, high taxes, and anti-law enforcement policies don’t reflect who we are as Georgians. — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) December 1, 2021

Stacey’s never-ending campaign for power has already hurt Georgia businesses and cost our state millions – all in service to her ultimate ambition of becoming President of the United States. — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) December 1, 2021

Next November’s election for Governor is a battle for the soul of our state. I’m in the fight against Stacey Abrams, the failed Biden agenda, and their woke allies to keep Georgia the best place to live, work, and raise a family. — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) December 1, 2021

