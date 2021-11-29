Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex crimes trial began on Monday, and Jeffery Epstein’s pilot was called as the first witness.

However, flashing forward to what the entire trial might entail, Bloomberg Business has reported on something the jury could have to deal with:

Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial is set to be one of the biggest of the #MeToo era. But the jury may have to grapple with a unique question: is Maxwell herself a victim? https://t.co/vPRayRUB43 — Bloomberg (@business) November 29, 2021

That take got ratioed just a little bit. Here’s a sampling:

LOL. MeToo supported Hillary Clinton. That movement is a sham. This woman deserves the harshest punishment along with the powerful leaders involved. — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) November 30, 2021

I understand Bloomberg wants to protect his friends but no — The Guillotine Implier (@impliedChoppy) November 29, 2021

This is why The List exists https://t.co/5OSEeb5muO — Ben Morrissey 🇺🇸 (@BenMorrissey16) November 29, 2021

Let's find the worst take of the day — ah, found it! https://t.co/VYIownYXxk — nikki 🇺🇲🇵🇱, sport enjoyer, queen of 🤡🌏™️ (@CLOWNWORLDQUEEN) November 29, 2021

Nothing to see here. Just a billionaire owned “news” outlet defending billionaire pedophiles and their accomplices. In America, this is just an average day. https://t.co/5xKliqQatj — Finkelstein Institute for Anti Zionist Studies (@Finkstitute) November 29, 2021

The only way Ghislane maxwell woulda been a victim is if she got killed by Hillary before the trial https://t.co/uMsbPC7Vwp — Shane Shelby 🕊☘️ (@superslick921) November 30, 2021

Did Ghislaine Maxwell write this? — Father Kermit (@Muppet_Father) November 29, 2021



Stay tuned.

