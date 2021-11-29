Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex crimes trial began on Monday, and Jeffery Epstein’s pilot was called as the first witness.

However, flashing forward to what the entire trial might entail, Bloomberg Business has reported on something the jury could have to deal with:

That take got ratioed just a little bit. Here’s a sampling:


Stay tuned.

Trending

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ghislaine MaxwellJeffrey EpsteinMaxwell trialMichael Bloomberg

Recommended Twitchy Video