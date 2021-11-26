Concern over the emergence of yet another Covid variant has prompted the Biden administration to begin implementing travel restrictions from some countries in South Africa and elsewhere:

And with that in mind, a tweet from @JoeBiden last year brings the “science” into perspective:

Gee, what changed?

We can’t wait to hear how Psaki tries to spin that one.

Also, there’s another tweet from Biden’s Twitter account last year that also continues to age horribly:

Yeah, we’re still waiting for that to happen, Mr. President!

