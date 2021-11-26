Concern over the emergence of yet another Covid variant has prompted the Biden administration to begin implementing travel restrictions from some countries in South Africa and elsewhere:

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING: the White House is restricting travel from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi — starting Monday — due to concerning new covid variant. UK & other European countries took same action today — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) November 26, 2021

NEW: Biden to ban travel from South Africa, seven other African nations in response to the new COVID variant, Omicron. — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) November 26, 2021

And with that in mind, a tweet from @JoeBiden last year brings the “science” into perspective:

A wall will not stop the coronavirus. Banning all travel from Europe — or any other part of the world — will not stop it. This disease could impact every nation and any person on the planet — and we need a plan to combat it. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 13, 2020

Gee, what changed?

Typical political buffoonery. When the opposing party does a thing, it's the wrong thing. But when your party does the same thing, it's the smart move. #COVID19 #Omicron #Science See: https://t.co/BnRJ8C5AIx pic.twitter.com/F571yno5Wr — Joseph Lombardi (@Euphoric_Fury) November 26, 2021

A real "what if Trump did it" moment with these African travel bans. https://t.co/pEU32KnCzf — Free Julian Assange (@TruncatedJest) November 26, 2021

ah, a travel restriction on african countries now? hmmmm. https://t.co/7wAiKzlpru — kaitlin believes taiwan is a country (@thefactualprep) November 26, 2021

Sounded great in the moment I’m sure https://t.co/kZJuxuH4Aw — Matt DeLuca (@MattDeLuca) November 26, 2021

We can’t wait to hear how Psaki tries to spin that one.

Also, there’s another tweet from Biden’s Twitter account last year that also continues to age horribly:

I'm not going to shut down the country. I'm not going to shut down the economy. I'm going to shut down the virus. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 30, 2020

Yeah, we’re still waiting for that to happen, Mr. President!

