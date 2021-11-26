President Biden and his family are spending Thanksgiving weekend at the Nantucket home of a private equity billionaire. However, Biden took some time yesterday to give a call to NBC’s Al Roker during the Thanksgiving parade in New York City:

Did anyone else see the world's fakest "live" interview with Al Roker and President Biden this morning on the Parade? — Upstate Federalist (@upstatefederlst) November 26, 2021

Totally spontaneous and in no way planned well in advance:

Wow. What are the odds this was totally unplanned and unscripted? https://t.co/5kL223AXDw — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 25, 2021

Didn't happen with Trump, I'm guessing…. Joe and Jill Biden call Al Roker during the Macy's Parade on NBC. Smooch! "My message is, after two years, you're back, America is back there's nothing we're unable to overcome, Al, and you're one of the reasons for that, pal!" pic.twitter.com/17D8UcATit — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) November 25, 2021

Did you catch the moment when President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden gave @alroker a call at the #MacysParade? 🎥: Giphy/MacysParade pic.twitter.com/zwWgn5lbWN — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 25, 2021

Ahem. “America is back”: President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in Phone Call with Al Roker During the Macy's Day Thanksgiving Parade pic.twitter.com/0EOLoC8UhU — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) November 26, 2021

President Biden and the First Lady called Al Roker while watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade from Nantucket. (Photo via the White House; the press pool wasn’t brought in.) pic.twitter.com/iCjTSirBbD — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) November 25, 2021

It’s also a little easier to declare “America’s back” when you’re at a billionaire’s home on Nantucket.

NBC's Kelly O'donnell tried to whitewash the irony this am by showing how Biden "took time out" at billionaire's estate to call Al Roker whom he bizarrely claimed was responsible for America" being back" and then a zoom call with some military. No appearances planned in Scranton. — jJim Pulaski (@jpula23687) November 26, 2021

Also it depends on what your definition of “America’s back” is…

America is back…to 1977! — SIC SEMPER TYRANNIS 🖲 (@D_Moynihan) November 26, 2021

President Trump made a surprise visit to the Troops overseas, Biden calls Al Roker. What a difference. https://t.co/xtrrr7evvA — AngelaMarie (@AngieAnselmo65) November 25, 2021

NBC donation to the re-elect Biden campaign https://t.co/XpyGdJbxKT — boomdudecom (@boomdudecom) November 25, 2021

They’re doing their part!

