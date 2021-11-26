President Biden and his family are spending Thanksgiving weekend at the Nantucket home of a private equity billionaire. However, Biden took some time yesterday to give a call to NBC’s Al Roker during the Thanksgiving parade in New York City:

Totally spontaneous and in no way planned well in advance:

It’s also a little easier to declare “America’s back” when you’re at a billionaire’s home on Nantucket.

Also it depends on what your definition of “America’s back” is…

They’re doing their part!

