It’s not like most people couldn’t have predicted what would happen if Democrats refused to punish criminals and cut police funding in some American cities, but it has taken others longer to fully figure out. On MSNBC, Joe Scarborough reminded some panelists, who might not have wanted to hear what he had to say, that Democrat-run cities are “out of control”:

Morning Joe surprisingly slams Democrat run cities for being "out of control." pic.twitter.com/qBbG7Ziii6 — MRCTV (@mrctv) November 24, 2021

The truth eventually wins out and can’t be ignored.

Holy crap, Joe Scarborough was being red pilled in real time, and Al Sharpton looked like he had just run over his cat. Cc @PolitiBunny https://t.co/IsherOc71Q — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) November 24, 2021

Sharpton in particular didn’t look happy to listen to that.

Did someone break MSNBC? I cannot believe I heard this coming from thier channel. https://t.co/6MKUvvBs6o — Joel Mohr 🇺🇸 (@MohrManWisdom) November 24, 2021

That was shocking to hear from MSNBC. — Joel Mohr 🇺🇸 (@MohrManWisdom) November 24, 2021

Assuming @JoeMSNBC is not just pandering for ratings' sake, perhaps the light is finally dawning on these leftists. https://t.co/o9NGGkZAM8 — Dr. Jim Sullivan (@DrJimSullivan1) November 24, 2021

now they decide to tell the facts https://t.co/YeAnDQV1HA — DANO (@Dano_intampabay) November 24, 2021

Too bad many couldn’t have seen it coming long ago.

