Last Friday brought with it a heavy media presence outside the courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and after the verdicts were read, reporters interviewed onlookers and protesters. The Chicago Sun-Times was among the outlets gathering comments:
JUST IN: Kenosha reacts to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict. A profanity-laced shouting match erupted outside the courthouse moments before the verdict was read. https://t.co/a7PvSxxWtk
A name in the story was spotted that sounded kind of familiar:
Anybody catch the quote from Brandon Lesco?
The lame Sun-Times quotes a man named “Brandon Lesco” lol. https://t.co/ITwFhDalu0
It’s real, and it’s spectacular:
Via @GentlemanRascal… the name… they are totally being punked… Ahahahahahahahaha
cc @PolitiBunny @wjjhoge https://t.co/8kQE1TCreG pic.twitter.com/2l5nZ32a5i
Fyi, here’s a picture of Brandon 😜😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Flsfa5IhVU
The Sun-Times must have suspected something was up, because the name has disappeared:
Update, @PolitiBunny: they finally caught on. They no longer identify his name! pic.twitter.com/zYjmq3fL5C
The Wall Street Journal has a quote from the same person, which caught the attention of Brit Hume:
I hope the WSJ checked his ID. Quote: '"I felt like I was on trial in there,' said Brandon Lesco, who came from Los Angeles to show support for Mr. Rittenhouse and was one of the few pro-testers on the courthouse steps early Friday evening." https://t.co/U5s3htQXEY
LOL.
Brandon Lesco lol https://t.co/1THyIzRnEz
We had no idea Bart Simpson was outside the courthouse that day.