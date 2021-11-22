Last Friday brought with it a heavy media presence outside the courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and after the verdicts were read, reporters interviewed onlookers and protesters. The Chicago Sun-Times was among the outlets gathering comments:

JUST IN: Kenosha reacts to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict. A profanity-laced shouting match erupted outside the courthouse moments before the verdict was read. https://t.co/a7PvSxxWtk — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) November 19, 2021

A name in the story was spotted that sounded kind of familiar:

Anybody catch the quote from Brandon Lesco? — JunkFiend83 (@JFiend83) November 20, 2021

The lame Sun-Times quotes a man named “Brandon Lesco” lol. https://t.co/ITwFhDalu0 — RadioFreeNY (@RFreeNewYork) November 20, 2021

It’s real, and it’s spectacular:

The Sun-Times must have suspected something was up, because the name has disappeared:

Update, @PolitiBunny: they finally caught on. They no longer identify his name! pic.twitter.com/zYjmq3fL5C — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) November 21, 2021

The Wall Street Journal has a quote from the same person, which caught the attention of Brit Hume:

I hope the WSJ checked his ID. Quote: '"I felt like I was on trial in there,' said Bran­don Le­sco, who came from Los An­ge­les to show sup­port for Mr. Rit­ten­house and was one of the few pro-testers on the cour­t­house steps early Fri­day evening." https://t.co/U5s3htQXEY — Brit Hume (@brithume) November 20, 2021

LOL.

Brandon Lesco lol https://t.co/1THyIzRnEz — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) November 21, 2021

We had no idea Bart Simpson was outside the courthouse that day.

