Democrat strategist Laura Fink was on with Fox News’ Charles Payne and presented the preferred Biden administration’s spin for inflation, which is to try to blame corporations for “pandemic profiteering” and/or price gouging instead of their own policies.

Payne told Fink who her comments reminded him of, and she didn’t seem to appreciate this particular truth bomb:

.@cvpayne tells Dem Strategist guest that her talking points "sound like a speech that the communist leader of China just gave two months ago." Guest: "Excuse me…you just called me a communist." pic.twitter.com/SW9w91U44D — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 22, 2021

As they say, “if the shoe fits…”

He didnt call her communist. Her own statements simply mirror communist china's president. Do what you want with that, ma'am. lol — DangerZone⚠️ (@HighwayToTheDZ) November 22, 2021

True. She was the one who took it there, not Payne.

If the shoe fits… — Jim (@UrdumbJ) November 22, 2021

He’s not wrong. — Susanna (@STrotte65758704) November 22, 2021

