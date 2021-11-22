Democrat strategist Laura Fink was on with Fox News’ Charles Payne and presented the preferred Biden administration’s spin for inflation, which is to try to blame corporations for “pandemic profiteering” and/or price gouging instead of their own policies.

Payne told Fink who her comments reminded him of, and she didn’t seem to appreciate this particular truth bomb:

As they say, “if the shoe fits…”

True. She was the one who took it there, not Payne.

