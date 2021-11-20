The verdicts in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial have brought with them a near-record number of takes that simply ignore the facts. Clay Travis spotted one such example on ESPN during NBA coverage:

Hey @JalenRose Jacob Blake is still alive, not dead. And he was shot by police because he had a knife, refused to drop it, and a woman he’d sexually assaulted called police asking for protection. This is embarrassing @espn. pic.twitter.com/9ykTEq88tn — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 20, 2021

This is completely unacceptable @espn, you employ thousands of employees. If your talent is too dumb to know the facts, you have an obligation to educate them. And when you fail this badly you owe all your viewers a correction and public apology for your stupidity. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 20, 2021

And if @Twitter and other social media sites truly wanted to correct lies that spread widely this is an easy correction. But they won’t do that. Because they want lies like this to spread, further divide us, and fuel the narrative that America is an awful country. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 20, 2021

The misinformation just keeps on coming.

Again I've never seen anything like this. I don't ever want to hear about misinformation from Facebook memes. Like, again. Ever. A massive failure and done on purpose. https://t.co/2IlExQbtDw — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 20, 2021

The facts don’t matter — unless you’re not pushing the proper lefty narrative, and then social media outlets will suspend you.

So ridiculous they are even covering this. It’s the reason most have stopped watching espn and NBA. — 🚮 (@Mr_Drew2) November 20, 2021

Idk how you go on live tv so completely uninformed https://t.co/aez0PzVVnN — Gary (@garyalan82) November 20, 2021

The two options are “completely uninformed” or “intentionally lying.” Which is it?

Recommended Twitchy Video