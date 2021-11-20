The shameless and ridiculous takes from many Democrats after a jury in Kenosha, Wisconsin found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts have been many. However, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s offering might be the least self-aware of the bunch:

Dude, really?

Trending

Somebody hand that guy a mirror!

The Emmy people should give Cuomo another award just so we can watch it being taken away all over again.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew CuomoJanice DeanKyle Rittenhouse

Recommended Twitchy Video