The shameless and ridiculous takes from many Democrats after a jury in Kenosha, Wisconsin found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts have been many. However, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s offering might be the least self-aware of the bunch:

Today’s verdict is a stain on the soul of America, & sends a dangerous message about who & what values our justice system was designed to protect We must stand unified in rejecting supremacist vigilantism & with one voice say: this is not who we are https://t.co/VOs66OZ2RJ — Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) November 19, 2021

Dude, really?

Nothing like a sexual predator telling us about our values. — Beth Baumann (@eb454) November 19, 2021

Also: helping kill thousands of elderly. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) November 19, 2021

Somebody hand that guy a mirror!

Thank God you were forced out of office for groping all those women. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 19, 2021

Oh if anyone would know about being a stain, the Former Governor who had to resign from office in disgrace would know. Should he be worrying about his own court date? https://t.co/ZVe9S8Ndpq — Joe Buck. (@JosephBuck321) November 20, 2021

he prefers his dead to be innocent seniors, not violent criminals https://t.co/JijqvWnp8d — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 20, 2021

BREAKING: sexual predator stands with fallen sexual predator. more at 11 https://t.co/7v6yPAo7xx — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 20, 2021

if Rittenhouse killed two guys every single day, it would take him about 50 years to reach the Cuomo kill count. not just nursing homes but deliberately isolating NYC from state resources during the worst parts. it’s in the tens of thousands. take the blanket, find a strong pipe https://t.co/zKq42osFmj — Yule Hog (@ByYourLogic) November 20, 2021

Dude, you might want to sit this one out since you are responsible for more deaths than Henry Lee Lucas and Ted Bundy combined. https://t.co/Js36Tdf02c — H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) November 20, 2021

This douchebag has a lot of nerve talking about stains on the soul of the country. Hopefully, the justice system hands him the justice he deserves for the elderly that died because of his incompetence and the women who suffered because of him. https://t.co/2RrHvRnkRu — JJ Pesavento (@rdrhwke) November 20, 2021

The Emmy people should give Cuomo another award just so we can watch it being taken away all over again.

