On Thursday we told you about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reaching legend status after choosing the city of Brandon for a press conference, but his remarks during the event were even better.

Here’s DeSantis responding to a question about his opposition to government mandates in relation to political conservatism:

“These local government wanted to lockdown businesses, they wanted to force mandates, they wanted to keep kids locked out of schools…you’re damn right I overruled them” 🔥 @GovRonDeSantis pic.twitter.com/kabIHLKEXl — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) November 18, 2021

DeSantis’ Twitter account tweeted a truncated version of that video:

Florida is protecting the rights of employees and families. The free state of Florida will stand in the way of bureaucrats who want to take away our jobs and freedom through heavy-handed mandates. pic.twitter.com/Owzn2zMDdZ — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) November 18, 2021

Bingo!

This guy is THE man. — Luke Jamez (@LewkJamez) November 18, 2021

Love this man. Choosing Brandon to make his announcement is icing on the cake. https://t.co/KwWMy09UOA — 🌴LonePalm🌴 🇺🇲 (@lonepalm99) November 19, 2021

It really was special.

