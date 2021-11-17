POLITICO Live spoke with White House press secretary Jen Psaki, and they couldn’t have lobbed a bigger, slower softball at her than this question about VP Kamala Harris’ approval numbers:

Do you think Kamala Harris is receiving more criticism because she’s the first woman & woman of color to serve as vice president? White House Press Secretary @jrpsaki answers with a resounding "yes" and adds the criticism has been "harsher" because of Harris' identity.#RuleWithUs https://t.co/vbRt9pbGEB — POLITICO Live (@POLITICOLive) November 17, 2021

It’s the predictable WH/media spin job, but reality begs to differ.

Well. Leaving the primaries with zero votes… not promising is it? And it shows. — ₳lexis de T. 🦞🦥𓊽 (@alexisdeto) November 17, 2021

Such a cop out response. Maybe it’s the fact she has done literally nothing — Xiang (@narmacnetworth) November 17, 2021

Actually, she has been given a pass because of her gender and color. (And those two characteristics are the specific reasons she was selected.) https://t.co/JTCCtZRRVs — Tinker (@TinkerTYJ) November 17, 2021

Biden had promised a “woman of color” would be his running mate, and that’s one promise he delivered on.

Kamala received 0 delegates in the 2020 democratic primaries. Her own party said she sucks..where was this energy then? https://t.co/Q1U5AVpnlK — Josh (@JBL90210) November 17, 2021

No, she’s receiving criticism because she’s a train wreck. https://t.co/qSZdazMGIA — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 17, 2021

Was it racism and sexism when she got 1% of the vote in the Democratic Primary https://t.co/15OZKLOlBi — Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) November 17, 2021

The media didn’t report it that way back then. Weird, right?

Recommended Twitchy Video