POLITICO Live spoke with White House press secretary Jen Psaki, and they couldn’t have lobbed a bigger, slower softball at her than this question about VP Kamala Harris’ approval numbers:

It’s the predictable WH/media spin job, but reality begs to differ.

Biden had promised a “woman of color” would be his running mate, and that’s one promise he delivered on.

The media didn’t report it that way back then. Weird, right?

