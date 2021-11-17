It’s time again to play everybody’s favorite game (or maybe not), “Does Hillary Clinton Realize She’s Hillary Clinton?” Here’s today’s offering:

Voter fraud is such a myth that its most outspoken critics have to commit the fraud themselves to find an example of it. https://t.co/PZ8QxjkPP1 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 17, 2021

That one might have shattered Hillary’s own previous self-unawareness record.

Then why did you keep saying Trump was an illegitimate president and didn’t really win? — Jodi #LetsGoBrandon (@APLMom) November 17, 2021

Pretending things that clearly happened never happened is one of the things that Hillary does best.

I seem to remember somebody bleating nonstop about this for four years pic.twitter.com/BsLp4iN2Ic — Next LA Mayor (@NextLAMayor) November 17, 2021

Says the woman who blamed everything from her own ginned up Russia collusion narrative to Huma Abedin for her own loss. Sit down you legendary corruptocrat. You are and were a horrible retail candidate. THAT is why you lost. https://t.co/pYGiWSUqSe — Stacey – Gen X – The Sleeper Generation (@ScotsFyre) November 17, 2021

This describes you perfectly. You are the granddaddy of voter fraud. https://t.co/jVMhfvucRq — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) November 17, 2021

Russian collusion hoax says what? https://t.co/58h2Hap0Tt — RodSox 🤦🏻‍♂️ (@RodSox4) November 17, 2021

But at least some progress has been made:

Hillary admits Trump kicked her ass and Stacey Abrams has been lying about voter fraud for years @staceyabrams Hillary called you a loser https://t.co/aVJuc1dMbG — PaisFigo (@PaisFigo) November 17, 2021

#BabySteps

