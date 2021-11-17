It’s time again to play everybody’s favorite game (or maybe not), “Does Hillary Clinton Realize She’s Hillary Clinton?” Here’s today’s offering:

That one might have shattered Hillary’s own previous self-unawareness record.

Pretending things that clearly happened never happened is one of the things that Hillary does best.

But at least some progress has been made:

#BabySteps

