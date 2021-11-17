Remember the “Schoolhouse Rock” videos many years ago? Those were great, but this effort to promote the Biden mega-spending agenda takes it in another direction and goes heavy on the cartoon gaslighting:

There is no time to waste. We need to pass the #BuildBackBetter Act to get working families the support they need. pic.twitter.com/8tFyUhGAy9 — Care In Action (@CareInActionUS) November 17, 2021

Build Back Cringier!

Between this and the infrastructure bill, it should be clear to everyone that 90% of news media and PACs exist as lobbying fronts petitioning the government to grant themselves more funds. https://t.co/8xYQTRQFhe — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) November 17, 2021

"All paid for"? Misinformation on steroids!! https://t.co/FoQ7bS4Fs0 — Sick and tired (@AgnesSBaker) November 17, 2021

Is this like an undercover Republican opp to make people oppose the bill? Because this is what an undercover Republican opp to make people oppose the bill would look like. https://t.co/uLwLYsolDX — RBe (@RBPundit) November 17, 2021

It really makes you wonder!

You apologize to the School House Rock Bill right now! He doesn't deserve to have his image drug through the dirt by a lame attempt at propoganda! pic.twitter.com/uIvAKWkdZ5 — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) November 17, 2021

Multiple people signed off on this. That's what I can't get past. https://t.co/4uqaKdHhZV — Chris Gustafson (@chris_gustafson) November 17, 2021

My God, this is pure cringe. https://t.co/LaSU1WLbV0 — Javier Vasquez (@JavierVasquez85) November 17, 2021

An odd thing I find about mainstream liberals… they love being treated as children. https://t.co/WGfQxPdtQQ — Jesse Pawn (@JessePawn) November 17, 2021



Big Lucy energy…

"It's all paid for."

'By who?'

"Why you, of course." https://t.co/LuRP8KRZny pic.twitter.com/2DBmfkGJuJ — Arthur Frelling Dent (@ArthurFrDent) November 17, 2021

It’s going great.

