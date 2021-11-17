Remember the “Schoolhouse Rock” videos many years ago? Those were great, but this effort to promote the Biden mega-spending agenda takes it in another direction and goes heavy on the cartoon gaslighting:

Build Back Cringier!

Trending

It really makes you wonder!


https://twitter.com/BenMorrissey16/status/1461026912550203408

It’s going great.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Build Back BetterJoe BidenNancy Pelosispending bill

Recommended Twitchy Video