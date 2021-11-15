White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked today about President Biden last year portraying Kyle Rittenhouse as a white supremacist, and she mostly dodged the question from Peter Doocy. But Democrats are still keeping up their “white supremacist” narrative about the Rittenhouse case, and Rep. Cori Bush even shared this claim she says happened in Ferguson a few years ago:

When we marched in Ferguson, white supremacists would hide behind a hill near where Michael Brown Jr. was murdered and shoot at us. They never faced consequences. If Kyle Rittenhouse gets acquitted, it tells them that even 7 years later they still can get away with it. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) November 15, 2021

People are asking for a little more evidence for Bush’s claim:

And there was nobody there that could get cell phone video of this happening? — Kerry W (@Texican1957) November 15, 2021

that sounds like something that should be on video. — two refrigerator matriarch (@NewYearsDani) November 15, 2021

Yes it does.

Ferguson was a Democrat run city. https://t.co/ZsM5jCg6YX — GayPatriot in Key West (@GayPatriotFL) November 15, 2021

Hmm…

I could be wrong… But I'm pretty sure there were plenty of sympathetic reporters covering the Ferguson marches. I'd think if "white supremacists" were taking pot shots at protesters it might have made the news. https://t.co/FmRIZdwMKH — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) November 15, 2021

how is it legal for a congresswoman to just lie like this https://t.co/AqFIJ09MOk — SP (@not_thuletide) November 15, 2021

i’ll take “things that didn’t happen” for $6969. ✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼 pic.twitter.com/uBAjfLeK2B — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 15, 2021

Looks like Rep. Bush is on the List.

Recommended Twitchy Video