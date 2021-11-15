White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked today about President Biden last year portraying Kyle Rittenhouse as a white supremacist, and she mostly dodged the question from Peter Doocy. But Democrats are still keeping up their “white supremacist” narrative about the Rittenhouse case, and Rep. Cori Bush even shared this claim she says happened in Ferguson a few years ago:

People are asking for a little more evidence for Bush’s claim:

Trending

Yes it does.

Hmm…

Looks like Rep. Bush is on the List.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #FergusonMissouriRep. Cori Bushwhite supremacy

Recommended Twitchy Video