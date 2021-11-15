In a tweet from September of last year, @JoeBiden shared a video about white supremacy that featured in it a photo of Kyle Rittenhouse:
There’s no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night. pic.twitter.com/Q3VZTW1vUV
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 30, 2020
Rittenhouse’s mother has slammed Biden for that, and at the White House briefing today, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Jen Psaki about it:
Audible sigh from Psaki after Peter Doocy asks about Kyle Rittenhouse trial
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 15, 2021
Doocy just asked Psaki why Biden called Rittenhouse a white supremacist.
She audibly sighed and took a giant deep breath before responding.
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) November 15, 2021
Psaki’s answer was a little bit of everything — dodging the question while still slipping in a bit of narrative:
Psaki asked why President Biden implied Kyle Rittenhouse is a white supremacist, she responds by saying she doesn't want to comment on an ongoing case or Biden's past comments.
Convenient.
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 15, 2021
Doocy: "Why did President Biden suggest that Kyle Rittenhouse, on trial in Kenosha, is a white supremacist?"Psaki claims she's "not going to speak to…an ongoing trial," but then attacks Rittenhouse as an example of "vigilantes patrolling our communities with assault rifles" pic.twitter.com/NlctK7Azu8
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 15, 2021
Another lesson in how not to answer a question, Psaki-style!
There’s no basis for Biden’s claim but then again this administration is ruled by the preferred narrative, not reality.