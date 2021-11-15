The media narrative about the Kyle Rittenhouse trial has featured some alternate reality claims all in the name of keeping a preferred narrative alive. MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough was seen and heard making this claim recently:

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough says Kyle Rittenhouse was a "self-appointed militia member" who drove across state lines and ended up "unloading 60 rounds, kills two people, wounds a third person." pic.twitter.com/kCAjU4TGhd — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) November 14, 2021

This morning on Twitter, Scarborough walked that way back.

This is obviously wrong to anyone following the case for more than a minute. I meant to say he unloaded his rounds in about 60 seconds. Thanks for pointing this out. https://t.co/opGKvw6VEL — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) November 15, 2021

That made people wonder if MSNBC’s legal department had given a certain somebody a call.

However, Scarborough’s original comment is now in the trial record after Rittenhouse’s defense attorney cited his “unloaded 60 rounds” claim as just one example of the media lies surrounding the case:

The defense just cited my tweet, in which Joe Scarborough said Kyle Rittenhouse discharged the gun 60 times. — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) November 15, 2021

Loved this….when Defense nailed media, specifically MSNBC, Scarborough when he said Kyle discharged gun 60 times…🔥🔥 https://t.co/bpQldXvZ4h — Just me👀Cassie🇺🇸🤍🇨🇦🤍🇮🇹🤍 (@browneyegirl400) November 15, 2021

Scarborough wasn’t named, but the defense attorney did quote what he said on MSNBC that day.

Defense referenced Scarborough's statement that KR discharged 60 rounds (didn't name him, unfortunately) — NoPartyT-Unsophisticated (@Twin66) November 15, 2021

Hahahahahaha!! @JoeNBC just became part of the court record for the dumb shit he talked about “60 rounds”.. Defense: The media lies – ALOT Joe Scarborough: 🙋‍♂️ How glorious.. — Sledgehamster (@ToroRojo_SA) November 15, 2021

Defense lawyer brings up Joe Scarborough gaffe about Rittenhouse "fired 60 times" line — crabcrawler (@crabcrawler1) November 15, 2021

The media has really covered themselves in glory over this story. Wait, that doesn’t smell like glory.

