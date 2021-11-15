The media narrative about the Kyle Rittenhouse trial has featured some alternate reality claims all in the name of keeping a preferred narrative alive. MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough was seen and heard making this claim recently:

This morning on Twitter, Scarborough walked that way back.

That made people wonder if MSNBC’s legal department had given a certain somebody a call.

Trending

However, Scarborough’s original comment is now in the trial record after Rittenhouse’s defense attorney cited his “unloaded 60 rounds” claim as just one example of the media lies surrounding the case:

Scarborough wasn’t named, but the defense attorney did quote what he said on MSNBC that day.

The media has really covered themselves in glory over this story. Wait, that doesn’t smell like glory.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Joe ScarboroughKyle Rittenhousemedia biasMSNBC

Recommended Twitchy Video