The Biden White House pushed back at media reports that there’s a Biden/Harris “relationship crisis” as the VP is trying to improve on an approval rating that’s around 28 percent.

There was an obvious attempt to give the VP some additional face time during an event surrounding President Biden signing the infrastructure bill. However, as soon as Harris made her way to the podium to speak the announcer called somebody else’s name:

Awkward!

Ha! That could very well be.

Tags: infrastructure billJoe BidenKamala Harrislabor unions

