The Biden White House pushed back at media reports that there’s a Biden/Harris “relationship crisis” as the VP is trying to improve on an approval rating that’s around 28 percent.

There was an obvious attempt to give the VP some additional face time during an event surrounding President Biden signing the infrastructure bill. However, as soon as Harris made her way to the podium to speak the announcer called somebody else’s name:

Announcer: “Please welcome Heather Kurtenbach” Kamala Harris: “In a moment.” pic.twitter.com/oLo2R4NArY — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 15, 2021

Awkward!

Announcer didn’t get the updated change after the CNN article lol — Dr. Harrold Sak M.D. (@Strimecka) November 15, 2021

Ha! That could very well be.

Announcer: “Sorry, didn’t know you came in to work today.” https://t.co/AJb4r6Fu1x — Sarge (@Sarge_87) November 15, 2021

That cackle just warms the heart — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 15, 2021

Kamala’s tenure is tracking Veep so closely it’s almost unsettling. https://t.co/v7O4fo3cmW — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 15, 2021

