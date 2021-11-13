The Biden White House obviously has its own press office and spin machine, but they also get plenty of assistance from others in the media. It’s become a cliché how something bad will be twisted into “but it’s a good thing” to provide cover for Democrats, but this could be peak “ACKSHUALLY” right here:

It's conventional wisdom that the U.S. economy is built on Americans' endless appetite to buy lots of stuff. Household consumption makes up 67% of GDP. When the economy falters, we're told spending is our patriotic duty. But it doesn't have to be this way https://t.co/HWhWjn0kci — Bloomberg Opinion (@bopinion) November 13, 2021

Suddenly, Americans can’t spend like they used to. Store shelves are emptying, and it can take months to find a car, refrigerator or sofa. If this continues, we may need to — gasp! — live more like the Europeans. That actually might not be a bad thing https://t.co/mfT9ZI9sgz pic.twitter.com/Mormyd8dxj — Bloomberg Opinion (@bopinion) November 13, 2021

The author of that op-ed might receive a gift basket from the White House today. However, it might not play well in the rest of the country:

They really are going all out for Democrats to lose fifty seats in the House next year. H/t @redsteeze. https://t.co/7jJSXL5jwZ — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) November 13, 2021

Yes, please keep it up, Democrats!

I'm an American. In America. The greatest country in the world. And I want to live like an American. https://t.co/AlTR9jwnNY — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) November 13, 2021

We shouldn't lower our expectations. We should raise them. — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) November 13, 2021

“Lower your expectations” was also the recommendation in a recent Washington Post op-ed.

They want your life to be worse and they want you to celebrate it https://t.co/c63SmFFRJy — Confirmed Miscer ⚔️🍁🔫 (@ManDaveJobGood) November 13, 2021

“Shortages are good and make us more like Europe” Incredible https://t.co/ANEkxSbGoc — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 13, 2021

The Biden administration effed the economy six ways from Sunday and they’re here to tell you it’s your fault https://t.co/H4Q2utneYJ — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) November 13, 2021

If I wanted to live like a European, I'd move to Europe. — Ryan Schuiling (@RyanSchuiling) November 13, 2021

“You’ll get a ladle full of gruel and like it.” = Dems’ Party platform going into the midterms. * It’s a bold strategy, Cotton, etc., etc. … https://t.co/5RN1Ith9Qr — Cruadin (@cruadin) November 13, 2021

Hopefully they keep it up through the midterms next year.

