Ben & Jerry’s continues to go out of their way to prove they are the wokest ice cream ever, even if they have to freeze out reality in order to push a point:

The #RittenhouseTrial displays yet again that our “justice” system is racist.⁰⁰How would this trial be going if he was a Black 17 yr old that crossed state lines illegally carrying an AR-15 and shot 3 white protesters?⁰⁰We need real justice in the legal system. This isn’t it. — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) November 12, 2021

The whole narrative blew up in their faces so they've now created a fictional teenager and story to fit the old one. https://t.co/Y4Zq4YHRom — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 13, 2021

This is a false premise since Rittenhouse didn’t do that either. — Amelia (@AmeliaHammy) November 13, 2021

They won’t leave Theoretical Black Kyle Rittenhouse alone. https://t.co/R9Nv250zCj — bartleby (@ElderBartleby) November 13, 2021

Many on the Left are shocked by how the Rittenhouse trial has gone because they’ve been fed the media narrative instead of the real story, and obviously Ben & Jerry’s won’t let go of the original spin.

Again, this case has nothing to do with race. These people have broken brains and have normalized an idiotic and bigoted view of the world. And now major brands promote this garbage. https://t.co/MVXV5Ox6yd — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 13, 2021

The proper analogy would be if Rittenhouse were black and so were the people he shot, since they're all white now. And the reality is you wouldn't give a damn. That would be an average day that ends in "Y" in Chicago and you haven't said anything about it for years. So #GFY. https://t.co/HElj9Vw0eg — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) November 13, 2021

A white guy shooting white guys is racist ok? https://t.co/Wu8EgD0n3S — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) November 13, 2021

All @benandjerrys can see is race. Their communist ice cream is now also racist ice cream. https://t.co/8CTXwEZnRV — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) November 13, 2021

These people do not live in reality. Their brains are total and complete mush. Absolutely insane https://t.co/PphptlghkK — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) November 13, 2021

Did Ben & Jerry’s miss this recent story?

Now do the school shooter in Texas. I’ll wait. — Matthew Betley 🇺🇸 (@MatthewBetley) November 13, 2021

