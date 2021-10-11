Earlier this year, Ben & Jerry’s announced that they would no longer be selling their ice cream in “the occupied Palestinian territory.”

During a recent interview with Ben & Jerry’s co-founders, Ben Cohen was asked about the company’s boycott. However, hang around long enough for the follow-up question when it got a bit awkward:

Wow, talk about a train-wreck of an interview! The @benandjerrys founders just underscoring the sheer hypocrisy, bigotry and double standards of their #Israel boycott. I hope @Unilever is watching this! pic.twitter.com/TgrQClzBcj — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) October 11, 2021

That certainly got awkward fast:

Ben Cohen of Ben and Jerry’s demonstrates that he’s not a genius | pic.twitter.com/fuunnVejd0 — Mike (@Doranimated) October 11, 2021

There’s got to be a more honest answer than “I don’t know.” What could it be?

Statler and Waldorf didn't think this through.. pic.twitter.com/gBC8Kxprc1 — Ken Roth's Vuvuzela 📣🗞️📺 (@ZionistBish) October 11, 2021

The answer is “I have exactly zero control of my company anymore.” They sold to Unilever over 20 years ago and hold no board seats or management position. I have no idea why these two dingbats are even being interviewed. https://t.co/wJjp9H640s — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) October 11, 2021

Someone has to splice the curb your enthusiasm credits onto the end of this. https://t.co/7I0fJT3aGi — Avraham Adler (@AvrahamAdler) October 11, 2021

Excellent idea.