Vice President Kamala Harris has some more bridges in Brooklyn to sell Americans, this time in the form of explaining that spending a whole lot of money won’t cost anything:

Also, Biden’s Build Back Better agenda is “specifically designed” to bring down inflation:

Trending

The emissions from all this administration’s gaslighting should be capped in the name of halting climate change.

Harris is currently enjoying a 28-percent approval, according to a recent USA Today poll.

Between inflation and this, maybe some of Biden’s middle-class voters are starting to miss the mean tweets:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Build Back BetterinflationJoe BidenKamala HarrisU.S. economy

Recommended Twitchy Video