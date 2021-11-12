Vice President Kamala Harris has some more bridges in Brooklyn to sell Americans, this time in the form of explaining that spending a whole lot of money won’t cost anything:

Kamala Harris on $1.75 Trillion Build Back Better bill: "I think it's important to also stress that it's not going to cost anything for the American taxpayer." — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 12, 2021

Also, Biden’s Build Back Better agenda is “specifically designed” to bring down inflation:

On the Biden inflation crisis, @VP Harris says the Build Back Better bill was "specifically designed" to reverse inflation. "It's also important to stress that it’s not going to cost anything for the American taxpayer." pic.twitter.com/Y5afcbL1Bb — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 12, 2021

The emissions from all this administration’s gaslighting should be capped in the name of halting climate change.

How ever did Kamala achieve record-low credibility? 😂 https://t.co/TWbGaiDGfn — Whispers of Dementia (@mgEyesOpen) November 12, 2021

Harris is currently enjoying a 28-percent approval, according to a recent USA Today poll.

Further diluting your money to… reverse inflation…? Do any of these people understand how inflation works? Or have public schools been so effective that everyone is too stupid to understand how inflation effects them. https://t.co/b3DGm8wnQg — ‘21 Cabbage (@thisisforbruce) November 12, 2021

Between inflation and this, maybe some of Biden’s middle-class voters are starting to miss the mean tweets:

Biden's Build Back Better will hike taxes on 30% of middle-class families https://t.co/IX5CesAx7h pic.twitter.com/puFM5aj6kX — New York Post (@nypost) November 12, 2021

