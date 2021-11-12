Vice President Kamala Harris sure has a finger on the pulse of what’s happening in the country, and here she is pointing out how inflation and energy prices are hurting Americans. Later she’ll again claim that the solution to those problems is to do more of what caused the problems in the first place:

.@VP Kamala Harris: "The bread cost more, the gas costs more, and we have to understand what that means. That's about the cost of living going up. That's about having to stress and stretch limited resources." https://t.co/ac0D1Jf2az pic.twitter.com/Afj5l8jfKZ — The Hill (@thehill) November 12, 2021

It makes you wonder…

lol. Is she going to run against Biden in 2024? https://t.co/XUcSgY0rPa — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) November 12, 2021

Ha!

"There was a little girl in California who was paying more for bread and gas and everything else. Joe, that little girl was me. You put me in that bread line. And that's why I'm running…" https://t.co/XMLRtR4N13 — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) November 12, 2021

The Biden White House must really appreciate the VP pointing out how lousy things are going (not that we aren’t noticing anyway).

she should find out who's in charge and tell them to do something — tw account (@justpickedaname) November 12, 2021

State the obvious and offer no solution! Great administration huh?!? https://t.co/j9CvZmPr9Z — MF DOOM 420 MADVILLAIN (@doom_420) November 12, 2021

Their “solutions” will only worsen the problems, so either they’re completely incompetent or doing it on purpose. Neither explanation is acceptable.

