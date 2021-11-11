The media framing of what’s happening at the Kyle Rittenhouse trial is unfolding rapidly. Obviously, we don’t have any idea about what the verdicts might end up being, but the media’s spin is becoming quite obvious. Here’s one such example:

Good Morning America tweets clip of interview with ‘sole survivor shot by Kyle Rittenhouse’ that ignores trial testimony https://t.co/koXWvm3DzW — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 12, 2021

Time for another.

Here’s NBC News’ latest offering:

Kyle Rittenhouse "was an active shooter," according to wounded paramedic. https://t.co/BaN28jHsM3 — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 12, 2021

So NBC News is going with “wounded paramedic”? Dana Loesch sees what’s happening:

The guy hasn’t been a paramedic in years and was there rioting with Antifa. Grosskruetz PURSUED a fleeing Rittenhouse, you absolute and complete clownshits. https://t.co/14rw9B02Xc — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 12, 2021

😂 Absolute and complete clownshits 😂 That’s the description I’ve been looking for! https://t.co/AGdecPp2T3 — Billy Jones (@OpenUpACan) November 12, 2021

“Medic” will no doubt catch on.

That’s how ABC refers to him too – a medic — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) November 12, 2021

The spin on this particular story has been set.

If you need proof that facts don’t matter to the MSM https://t.co/XOQNE99eA7 — ragnheiður (@ragnheioura) November 12, 2021

The "paramedic" was trying to shoot #Rittenhouse, gawd, you guys are ass clowns. https://t.co/i1G4aEAWdk — Jeff Ellington 🪕 (@Jeff__Ellington) November 12, 2021

There are 2 trials going on, with two sets of facts. The "media" has no interest in reporting the truth. They are presenting their own trial and living in an alternate universe. The results of the media trial can be disastrous. https://t.co/tXfkTtkhhg — Republican Jew – Lumber King (@EzraDrissman) November 12, 2021

It really is shameful.

That’s a very interesting way to frame it, NBC. https://t.co/rgqOaBX7lE — CodenameCondor 🇺🇸 (@codename_condor) November 12, 2021

Not a word of this headline is accurate after "Kyle Rittenhouse." https://t.co/S6gpzSZVqK — MoronPundit – Not Stoic Enough (@MoronPundit) November 12, 2021

Absolutely irresponsible reporting. The headline conveniently leaves out the part where Grosskreutz testified that Kyle did not shoot until he pointed his pistol at Kyle's head . https://t.co/g9H6f0jemr — Pumpkin Spice Honkitude (@Mr_Honkitude) November 12, 2021

“Wounded paramedic” lmao straight up propaganda. https://t.co/HPf58j6AB8 — The Happy Floridian 🌴 (@FLHippie561) November 12, 2021

Says the man who admitted to pointing a gun directly at Rittenhouse before Rittenhouse shot him https://t.co/DHyMftML9i — Da Poox (@PooxDa) November 12, 2021

The media won’t consider that detail worth mentioning in very many stories going forward.

