Reporter and commentator Drew Hernandez’s videos taken in Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 25th, 2020 were the focus of part of the Rittenhouse trial today. Hernandez was on the witness stand and when he mentioned the riots that night, and lead prosecutor Thomas Binger, attempting to show Hernandez is biased, said the following before Hernandez pointed out the obvious to him:

Prosecutor: "Your videos that you have captured of these incidents that you call 'riots' they're very slanted against the people who are rioting. You characterize them as 'Antifa, BLM rioters.' Correct?"@DrewHLive: "Because they are rioting in the footage, yes absolutely." pic.twitter.com/XjRuJCaLFt — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) November 11, 2021

Yeah, those rioters always get a bad rap. They’ll no doubt be glad Binger was standing up for them.

If you oppose rioting, that’s bias, or something. https://t.co/UfzqnqlFy7 — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) November 11, 2021

This trial does not seem to be going well for the prosecution, and defending the integrity of rioters won’t make it any better.

"the people who are rioting, you characterize them as rioters" Priceless. 😂🤣 — Ｔｈｅ Ｃａｒｌｉｓｌｅ (@PKCarlisleLLC) November 11, 2021

Shouldn't the prosecutor… as you know an officer of the court… also be slanted against rioters? — Book of Bogan (@BookofBogan) November 11, 2021

One might think so.

“These people who are rioting in these videos, is it true that you refer to them as ‘rioters’?” Seriously, what dimension have we crossed over to? https://t.co/F1XOCAkKiQ — Orwell Blarghskovich III (@IiiOrwell) November 11, 2021

You just couldnt make this sh*t up if you tried. https://t.co/WDhFQGL630 — Raging Goose (@RagingGoose1) November 11, 2021

"Your video of the rioters rioting is very slanted against the rioters that were rioting" lmfao, this prosecutor is a gift. https://t.co/EnY03pXOQk — T_p R_ck B_ng (@25th_Prestige) November 11, 2021

Mostly peaceful rioting lol https://t.co/74O1qJVHLh — Yvonne Burton Ephesians 6:12 (@_YvonneBurton) November 11, 2021

“Fiery but mostly peaceful,” according to CNN.

