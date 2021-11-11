Reporter and commentator Drew Hernandez’s videos taken in Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 25th, 2020 were the focus of part of the Rittenhouse trial today. Hernandez was on the witness stand and when he mentioned the riots that night, and lead prosecutor Thomas Binger, attempting to show Hernandez is biased, said the following before Hernandez pointed out the obvious to him:

Yeah, those rioters always get a bad rap. They’ll no doubt be glad Binger was standing up for them.

This trial does not seem to be going well for the prosecution, and defending the integrity of rioters won’t make it any better.

“Fiery but mostly peaceful,” according to CNN.

