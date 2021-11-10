A recent USA Today poll puts President Biden’s approval rating at 38 percent, and it’s even worse for VP Kamala Harris:
Biden Job Approval:
Approve 38%
Disapprove 59%
Harris Job Approval:
Approve 28%
Disapprove 51%
Ouch.
However, the Biden White House will really appreciate some assistance from the DNC’s stable of late-night “comedy” show hosts, which includes ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel:
.@jimmykimmel: The reason @VP Harris is so unpopular is because Americans are sexist and racist pic.twitter.com/Bnhzpvvnrd
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 10, 2021
Projection detected:
Exhibit A: Jimmy Kimmel https://t.co/yfNL8rWfgH pic.twitter.com/iXw3PgzcBg
— Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) November 10, 2021
Remember the Man Show? What was one of the skits called? Girls Bouncing on Trampolines? How about you in blackface?
— Howard G (@Bossmustangfan) November 10, 2021
From the guy who did the Karl Malone bit on his creation the MAN SHOW…
— Just Squanto'n 🦃 (@JustSayin_Yo) November 10, 2021
Was Jimmy ever in blackface on “The Man Show”?
Or were those always separate instances?
— 🧪🐒 (@Foggy_Winders) November 10, 2021
This dude got his big break on “The Man Show”. I guess he’s forgotten about “bikini trampolines”. What an embarrassment. WTH happened to him?
— uknow (@1RandoIT) November 10, 2021
Self-awareness is hard for some on the entertainment Left. Also, reality begs to differ:
Sorry, @jimmykimmel ; that’s not it at all. She’s unpopular for no other reason than she’s a horrible human and an awful VP. PS, we’re out here admiring the hell out of a truly outstanding @WinsomeSears .
— PixieSS 🇺🇸☕️ 🍿🌰🏈 (@pixiejss) November 10, 2021
That’s not why I don’t like her…but carry on.
— JGH (@Hubb57) November 10, 2021
For me, it's her phony laugh
Guess I'm a sexist now https://t.co/h9q2ZRmhNG
— Jen Monroe 🗽🌐 🦥 (@jenniferm_q) November 10, 2021
"Why don't people like us? They keep calling us losers, and out of touch. But really we're great and amazing."
— John Willow (@JohnathonWillow) November 10, 2021
— Social Distance Champion (@realchrishynes) November 10, 2021
Heard that a million times. It’s so old
— Chris Bierman (@ChrisBierman14) November 10, 2021
It’s all they’ve got though.
Just imagining the type of people who still watch the network late night shows makes me want to cry. https://t.co/h4HryEAU1G
— The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) November 10, 2021
Speaking of that, here are the latest late-night ratings:
Late Night TV Rankings Nov 1-7
1⃣@GutfeldFox! @GregGutfeld – King! of Late Night!
2⃣@StephenAtHome
3⃣@JimmyKimmel
4⃣@JimmyFallon
5⃣@BWilliams
6⃣@BillMaher
7⃣@Nightline
8⃣@SethMeyers
9⃣@JKCorden
🔟@IamJohnOliver
#11 @IamSamBee
#12 @DonLemon
#13 @TrevorNoah
#14 @cthagod pic.twitter.com/EqL60VeDjK
— RoadMN 📈 (@RoadMN) November 9, 2021