A recent USA Today poll puts President Biden’s approval rating at 38 percent, and it’s even worse for VP Kamala Harris:

Ouch.

However, the Biden White House will really appreciate some assistance from the DNC’s stable of late-night “comedy” show hosts, which includes ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel:

.@jimmykimmel: The reason @VP Harris is so unpopular is because Americans are sexist and racist pic.twitter.com/Bnhzpvvnrd — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 10, 2021

Projection detected:

Remember the Man Show? What was one of the skits called? Girls Bouncing on Trampolines? How about you in blackface? — Howard G (@Bossmustangfan) November 10, 2021

From the guy who did the Karl Malone bit on his creation the MAN SHOW… — Just Squanto’n 🦃 (@JustSayin_Yo) November 10, 2021

Was Jimmy ever in blackface on “The Man Show”?

Or were those always separate instances? — 🧪🐒 (@Foggy_Winders) November 10, 2021

This dude got his big break on “The Man Show”. I guess he’s forgotten about “bikini trampolines”. What an embarrassment. WTH happened to him? — uknow (@1RandoIT) November 10, 2021

Self-awareness is hard for some on the entertainment Left. Also, reality begs to differ:

Sorry, @jimmykimmel ; that’s not it at all. She’s unpopular for no other reason than she’s a horrible human and an awful VP. PS, we’re out here admiring the hell out of a truly outstanding @WinsomeSears . — PixieSS 🇺🇸☕️ 🍿🌰🏈 (@pixiejss) November 10, 2021

That’s not why I don’t like her…but carry on. — JGH (@Hubb57) November 10, 2021

For me, it's her phony laugh Guess I'm a sexist now https://t.co/h9q2ZRmhNG — Jen Monroe 🗽🌐 🦥 (@jenniferm_q) November 10, 2021

"Why don't people like us? They keep calling us losers, and out of touch. But really we're great and amazing." — John Willow (@JohnathonWillow) November 10, 2021

Heard that a million times. It’s so old — Chris Bierman (@ChrisBierman14) November 10, 2021

It’s all they’ve got though.

Just imagining the type of people who still watch the network late night shows makes me want to cry. https://t.co/h4HryEAU1G — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) November 10, 2021

Speaking of that, here are the latest late-night ratings:

Recommended Twitchy Video