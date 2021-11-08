White House press secretary Jen Psaki makes it a habit of pointing out that President Biden’s agenda has been, and remains, “overwhelmingly popular.” We’re not sure who Psaki’s talking to, but a new USA Today poll still says otherwise:
Congratulations to Joe Biden for his new USA Today poll approval rating of 38% and Kamala's at 28%.
So it’s really going well so far for the Biden administration:
Biden Job Approval:
Approve 38%
Disapprove 59%
Harris Job Approval:
Approve 28%
Disapprove 51%
.@Suffolk_U/@USATODAY, 1,000 RV, 11/3-5https://t.co/oJZdo6Cs7r
Ouch!
Kamala Harris is the only person that could have a lower approval than Joe Biden. https://t.co/sBvhdxJW61
The WH’s efforts to rehab Harris into somebody more genuine and likable aren’t going so well.
Biden has no floor. None. https://t.co/6fmlcNiQgR
These numbers are at least 10 points lower https://t.co/nmhTOvZwHd
Looking at these numbers, I wonder if Harris' real approval isn't in the teens… https://t.co/9uEDpeu1Gf
Here’s one more thing from Real Clear Politics’ Tom Bevan:
Right direction at the lowest point in Biden's presidency at (28.5%) while wrong track hits new high (63.0%). https://t.co/gsom3iVsmw pic.twitter.com/9Xm6HqHuW9
