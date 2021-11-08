White House press secretary Jen Psaki makes it a habit of pointing out that President Biden’s agenda has been, and remains, “overwhelmingly popular.” We’re not sure who Psaki’s talking to, but a new USA Today poll still says otherwise:

Congratulations to Joe Biden for his new USA Today poll approval rating of 38% and Kamala's at 28%. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) November 8, 2021

So it’s really going well so far for the Biden administration:

Ouch!

Kamala Harris is the only person that could have a lower approval than Joe Biden. https://t.co/sBvhdxJW61 — The First (@TheFirstonTV) November 8, 2021

The WH’s efforts to rehab Harris into somebody more genuine and likable aren’t going so well.

Biden has no floor. None. https://t.co/6fmlcNiQgR — Stacey – “Let’s Go Brandon” (@ScotsFyre) November 8, 2021

These numbers are at least 10 points lower https://t.co/nmhTOvZwHd — JohnGalt 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JohnJGaltrules) November 8, 2021

Looking at these numbers, I wonder if Harris' real approval isn't in the teens… https://t.co/9uEDpeu1Gf — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) November 7, 2021

Here’s one more thing from Real Clear Politics’ Tom Bevan:

Right direction at the lowest point in Biden's presidency at (28.5%) while wrong track hits new high (63.0%). https://t.co/gsom3iVsmw pic.twitter.com/9Xm6HqHuW9 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) November 8, 2021

***

Related: