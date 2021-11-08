After the Wall Street Journal reported that the Biden administration plans to make payments of $450,000 to illegal immigrants who were separated from a family member at the border, President Biden called the story “garbage” and said “that’s not gonna happen”:

Just a couple of days later, Biden got angry after a reporter noted that yes, it is going to happen:

There’s a reason the Biden White House didn’t want anybody to find out about their plans to compensate people who entered the country illegally:

Here’s the part of Trafalgar’s poll about compensating people who entered the U.S. illegally but were separated at the border:

Just when you thought the Biden/Harris approval ratings couldn’t get worse, that’s likely to be a major contributor.

Senator Tom Cotton made this maddening comparison last week:

Unreal.

Tags: border securityillegal immigrantsJoe Biden