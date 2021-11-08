After the Wall Street Journal reported that the Biden administration plans to make payments of $450,000 to illegal immigrants who were separated from a family member at the border, President Biden called the story “garbage” and said “that’s not gonna happen”:

Joe Biden calls reports about paying $450,000 to illegal immigrants separated from families during the Trump administration "garbage." pic.twitter.com/LUhUY46ZC9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 3, 2021

Just a couple of days later, Biden got angry after a reporter noted that yes, it is going to happen:

WATCH: Biden bizarrely yells at a reporter when confronted about offering cash payments to illegal immigrants for breaking the law. pic.twitter.com/k0CBCgvnmQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 6, 2021

There’s a reason the Biden White House didn’t want anybody to find out about their plans to compensate people who entered the country illegally:

BREAKING: A new Trafalgar group poll shows two-thirds of Americans oppose paying $450,000 to illegal immigrants. — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) November 8, 2021

Most accurate pollster of last five years finds majority of Americans want southern border closed, and 67% oppose payoffs to illegals (honestly disappointed its not higher). https://t.co/MlKu4jPZJy — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) November 8, 2021

Here’s the part of Trafalgar’s poll about compensating people who entered the U.S. illegally but were separated at the border:

Just when you thought the Biden/Harris approval ratings couldn’t get worse, that’s likely to be a major contributor.

I’d like to know who the 1/3 is?? — BWM (@BRMASH58) November 8, 2021

The other 1/3 make more than $450,000 a year I suppose. Where can I sign up to break laws and get 450?#BeFairToRealAmericans — Intimidator21🦅 (@Intimidator21) November 8, 2021

Senator Tom Cotton made this maddening comparison last week:

We only pay $100,000 to the families of American soldiers who lose their life in the line of duty. But the Biden administration is planning to send $450,000 to migrants who crossed our border illegally and were deported. pic.twitter.com/t09G52hNcm — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) November 4, 2021

Unreal.