The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill has passed through the Senate and House with some Republican help (but has yet to be signed by Biden). Perhaps that’s giving the Biden White House some encouragement when it comes to their spend-a-palooza package that would make the infrastructure bill look like pocket change. WH press secretary Jen Psaki is encouraging members of Congress to get behind the next bill Biden says would cost “zero” and accomplish one other thing:

Good news out there for members of Congress (you too Republicans) there is a bill that they can support that will bring down costs and combat inflation. We welcome your support! https://t.co/24XpqU0Wt6 — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) November 10, 2021

Printing another few trillion dollars would bring down inflation? They really do hope everybody’s stupid.

Where’s one of those Twitter disinformation flags?

Are you kidding, @jrpsaki? The very reason inflation is skyrocketing is because of the TRILLIONS of dollars that Biden is printing. We are experiencing HYPERINFLATION and are dim witted president wants to spend another $2 TRILLION and raise taxes to 58% on job creators. 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Viva Cuba Libre (@DTCahill) November 10, 2021

I know your job is lying but FFS https://t.co/SGoP4uYe3i — Dr. Ludicrous Hilarious 🇺🇸🇱🇨🇮🇱✝️🏴‍☠️ (@LudicrousHilar1) November 10, 2021

There’s lying and then there’s whatever next-level gaslighting that’s going on with that tweet.

Everything they tell you is a lie https://t.co/uOSjjeIX62 — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) November 10, 2021

Someone should tell her… https://t.co/FeEelNDQ0N — Beth Baumann (@eb454) November 10, 2021

That's not how this works… https://t.co/JpMFgJlgsB — Alex F. Baldwin (@VerumVulnero1) November 10, 2021

And yet this administration doesn’t care. They want to spend what they can while they can, because next year’s midterms might bring an end to their full control in DC.

