The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill has passed through the Senate and House with some Republican help (but has yet to be signed by Biden). Perhaps that’s giving the Biden White House some encouragement when it comes to their spend-a-palooza package that would make the infrastructure bill look like pocket change. WH press secretary Jen Psaki is encouraging members of Congress to get behind the next bill Biden says would cost “zero” and accomplish one other thing:

Printing another few trillion dollars would bring down inflation? They really do hope everybody’s stupid.

Where’s one of those Twitter disinformation flags?

There’s lying and then there’s whatever next-level gaslighting that’s going on with that tweet.

And yet this administration doesn’t care. They want to spend what they can while they can, because next year’s midterms might bring an end to their full control in DC.

