As you know, Republican Winsome Sears was victorious in her run to become the next lieutenant governor of Virginia.

Democrats and the media (pardon the redundancy) certainly aren’t touting it as a “victory for women.” Take a look at how FiveThirtyEight framed it:

Wow.

It’s such a stretch that somebody at FiveThirtyEight must have pulled a muscle.

“Racist white voters” who vote for black Republicans must be the worst racists ever!

That’s the world the Left (and many in the media apparently) want to maintain.

