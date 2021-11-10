As you know, Republican Winsome Sears was victorious in her run to become the next lieutenant governor of Virginia.

The first black, female Lt. Governor of Virginia is everything Democrats fear most. I have a feeling they won't be celebrating this as a victory for women. pic.twitter.com/3zzQ8W8Dyb — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) November 3, 2021

Democrats and the media (pardon the redundancy) certainly aren’t touting it as a “victory for women.” Take a look at how FiveThirtyEight framed it:

Why racist white voters often favor Black Republicans: https://t.co/NDUAz9ZiyD — FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) November 10, 2021

Wow.

You're really reaching here. — The Fireman 🔥 (@fireisyummy) November 10, 2021

That's the understatement of the year. — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) November 10, 2021

It’s such a stretch that somebody at FiveThirtyEight must have pulled a muscle.

The people who credit racists with the win of the first black Lt. Governor in the history of Virginia are the actual racists. https://t.co/N6mBO2KTXG — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) November 10, 2021

When you almost get it but then don’t. https://t.co/8D0tQvh6VY pic.twitter.com/Rctq6DvuQV — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 10, 2021

"I'm extremely confused that republicans, who are more inclined to vote for republicans than non-republicans, vote for black republicans despite the fact that I decided that they're racists." — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 10, 2021

"How racism explains non-racist behavior" is a genre of thinkpiece you're going to see more and more now that a lot of racialized narratives about partisan politics are failing to produce predictive electoral models. Gotta explain the non-racism somehow. Might as well use racism. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 10, 2021

You laugh, but behind the scenes managing editors are secretly competing to see who can most humilitate their media outlet — and FiveThirtyEight’s just won a free dinner at Outback. https://t.co/9f0AkB512Z — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 10, 2021

The more of this you see, the more they are scared that black voters might see something on the right, or at least see so much wrong with the left that they leave the Democrats. https://t.co/Xz9QuHSPaQ — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 10, 2021

“Racist white voters” who vote for black Republicans must be the worst racists ever!

We found it. The end of takes. https://t.co/Qlu0qOAW0L — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 10, 2021

All whites are racist. If they vote for black Republicans, they're extra racist. — WeirdRalph (@weirdralph) November 10, 2021

Anyone who doesn't vote for a socialist Democrat is racist. Doesn't matter the race of the voter or the candidate. — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) November 10, 2021

That’s the world the Left (and many in the media apparently) want to maintain.

Media: “Look, if you don’t support Kamala Harris you’re a racist.” Also Media: “Look, if you support black candidates you’re a racist.” https://t.co/66jYqH69w2 — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) November 10, 2021

People actually pay you guys to understand polling and the electorate? — Kevin D. Jones (@Kevin_D_Jones) November 10, 2021

What about racist white liberals supporting a Democrat who either did black face or dressed up like a Klansman pic.twitter.com/wMypZ7llGu — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) November 10, 2021

Racist white Democrats sure are scared of black Republicans. 😂 — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 10, 2021

Wow. Maybe it's because they think they are the best for the job. You are the racists. https://t.co/BtfHvixKWP — Adam Crigler (@AdamCrigler) November 10, 2021

