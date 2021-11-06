The so-called infrastructure bill that’s part of President Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda had already passed the Senate with the additional support of 19 Republican senators. That bill has now also passed the House:
The Infrastructure Bill Passes
Its not 100% old school steel and concreate to fix roads and bridges infrastructure as there is only a sliver of in the bill.
Its promoted as a blow to progressives but they will get compensated on the so-called social spending bill.
— Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) November 6, 2021
House approves infrastructure bill, 228-206. House aligns with Senate. Now goes to Biden for signature
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 6, 2021
The bill in the House had the support of 13 Republicans:
Inflation: [hits generational highs]
13 House GOPers: “we should make this worse.”
— Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) November 6, 2021
Oh, Republicans voted to bail out Pelosi? While the squad voted no? How typical.
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 6, 2021
Six Democrats voted no:
NEW: Bipartisan infrastructure bill passes 228-206
13 Republicans voted YES:
Van Drew
Katko
Bacon
Young
Upton
Kinzinger
Smith (N.J.)
Fitzpatrick
Reed
Gonzalez
Garbarino
Malliotakis
McKinley
6 Democrats voted NO:
Bush
Omar
Bowman
Tlaib
Ocasio-Cortez
Pressley
— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) November 6, 2021
Republican Rep. Don Bacon was among those 13 GOPers who voted to pass the bill:
Tonight I voted for the bipartisan, hard infrastructure bill—NOT the Bernie Sanders Socialist Budget Busting Bill, which would’ve cost American taxpayers their hard-earned money.
Read my full statement here⬇️https://t.co/TSG1iGlcED
— Rep. Don Bacon (@RepDonBacon) November 6, 2021
Does it feel like some momentum coming off Republican victories on Tuesday has been slowed or lost completely?
That didn’t take long for the GOP to squander their Virginia victory.
— The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) November 6, 2021