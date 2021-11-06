The so-called infrastructure bill that’s part of President Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda had already passed the Senate with the additional support of 19 Republican senators. That bill has now also passed the House:

The bill in the House had the support of 13 Republicans:

Six Democrats voted no:

Republican Rep. Don Bacon was among those 13 GOPers who voted to pass the bill:

Does it feel like some momentum coming off Republican victories on Tuesday has been slowed or lost completely?

