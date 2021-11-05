As you know, “Let’s go Brandon” is still sweeping the nation, much to the chagrin of many on the Left who are the reason President Biden still has an approval rating reportedly just above 40 percent. However, judging from a top Twitter trend today, the effort to counteract “Let’s go Brandon” is underway:

Wait, #ThankYouBrandon was a top trend?

It was trending already when it had like 100 tweets — _______ (@nikitos1979hmm) November 5, 2021

Somebody behind the scenes must have added a little weight to that in order for it to trend.

That's pathetic lol — σ𝐓𝕙ᵉŕ ϻ𝔲𝒸𝓀ε𝓡 (@wutmuv) November 5, 2021

The Left can't meme 🤣 https://t.co/dgLC2Ut6Qa — Wenis Benis (@WenisBenis_) November 5, 2021