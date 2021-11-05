In a Twitter thread, New York Times economist Paul Krugman wondered if the public would notice an improving Covid situation (which he partly says will be the result of the January 4th vaccine mandate), less supply chain problems and an improving economy.

Nobody has a “partisan lense” like Krugman, which is why he had this to say about the story of how high inflation has hit a family of eleven:

People who have nine kids might buy that much milk.

Does the Nobel Laureate economist know that the price of milk can vary quite a bit depending on where you live?

Inflation is clearly a thing, and to watch progressives go full “but ackshually” on it is something else.

