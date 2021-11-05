In a Twitter thread, New York Times economist Paul Krugman wondered if the public would notice an improving Covid situation (which he partly says will be the result of the January 4th vaccine mandate), less supply chain problems and an improving economy.

But will the public notice? Two things give me pause. First, reality gets filtered through partisan lens. From Michigan Consumer Survey 4/ pic.twitter.com/Dsjnzde0AH — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) November 5, 2021

Nobody has a “partisan lense” like Krugman, which is why he had this to say about the story of how high inflation has hit a family of eleven:

Second, media narrative: some news orgs seem to have decided that the economy is bad, and aren't checking basic facts 5/ pic.twitter.com/0sdjtkME8H — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) November 5, 2021

How many people buy 12 gallons a week? And here's the actual price of milk: 6/ pic.twitter.com/KT83rAn1Wf — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) November 5, 2021

People who have nine kids might buy that much milk.

Just incredible the number of people who are responding to an actual person saying what they paid for milk at their local supermarket with like, "actually, the federal reserve says the average milk price is…" https://t.co/VyhgjY3J2P — Tom Gara (@tomgara) November 5, 2021

(Especially when like, this stuff isn't rocket science?) https://t.co/2rAdoba2GR — Tom Gara (@tomgara) November 5, 2021

Does the Nobel Laureate economist know that the price of milk can vary quite a bit depending on where you live?

Nov 2020: "The Biden administration will save us from this nightmare" Nov 2021: "Why are these hillbillies lying about the price of milk for their foster children"https://t.co/wL3ssry7sw — 🎃jimtreacher.substack.com👻 (@jtLOL) November 5, 2021

Inflation is clearly a thing, and to watch progressives go full “but ackshually” on it is something else.

Apparently a 24% increase in 2 years is… good? https://t.co/pbs8ejdGhQ — Phil (@gravityhammer1) November 5, 2021

Krugman’s hired help has never come close to averaging 12 gallons of milk per week. https://t.co/ZdGyoVahwT — Brett From L.A. (@ItsBrettFromLA) November 5, 2021